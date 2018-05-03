Digital Marketing Tips That’ll Boost Your Brand’s Awareness

Brand awareness is everything in today’s internet-driven marketplace. Consumers are aware that they have easy access to millions of e-commerce websites, but they will always use a company that they are aware of as it is simpler and easier (especially if they have already had a good experience with this company). This means that increasing brand awareness is vital for e-commerce websites, but how do you go about doing this? It can be challenging with so many companies competing against one another, but there are a few sure-fire ways to boost awareness so that you can position yourself to increase sales.

Improve Customer Experience

One of the most effective methods, but one that is constantly overlooked, is providing customers with a good experience. Word-of-mouth remains one of the most powerful tools for marketing a retailer, so make sure that people are recommending your business (both online and offline) by offering an exceptional service. This should include having competitive prices, fast delivery and resolving any issues quickly and professionally.

Attractive Website

Your website is how you present your company to the world, so it must be attractive, easy to use and responsive. Specialists like eventige.com will be able to deliver exceptional BigCommerce, while also helping with your site’s digital marketing strategies. An attractive and fully-functional website is essential when it comes to building a trustworthy and reputable brand.

Internet Marketing

Internet marketing is a necessity in the modern market where consumers rely heavily on the internet to find what they are looking for. Make sure that you are highly visible online and have a strong online presence with search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click advertising (PPC) and social media marketing (SMM). You want to implement the correct digital marketing strategies so that you can rank highly in the SERPs. If you want to be found and to come up on top in such a competitive market, you have to increase your online visibility.

Giveaways

Nothing catches people’s eye like a free giveaway! Try giving away a free product, service or promotional product with contestants having to share a social media post to enter – this will help you to reach a much wider audience and can do wonders for brand reputation. The cost of the giveaway will not matter if you can attract hundreds of new consumers to your e-commerce store.

Eye-Catching Logo

An eye-catching logo has always been a terrific way to increase awareness. Consumers are exposed, both online and offline, to logos constantly throughout the day, but most of these will be forgotten or ignored. Enlist the services of an experienced logo designer and ensure that it is bold and reflects your organization’s identity. Use this logo throughout the website, on social media, in any correspondence and on packing to reinforce brand identity and so that the consumer remembers your company.

Increasing brand awareness is a challenge that all online retailers face and especially early on. It can be hard to stand out from the crowd in such a competitive marketplace, but this is exactly why your business needs to be recognizable and trustworthy. The above are all powerful tools for enhancing brand awareness which, in turn, should lead to an increase in sales and help your business to succeed.