T-Fox ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ paying tribute to Lionel Richie with ‘House Party’

By Debbie Hall

T-Fox celebrates 37 years of wedded bliss with his beautiful wife (and backup dancer) Imani Fox with his upcoming show, “Hanging with Mr. Richie” on May 4. It is a house party and everyone is invited.

Recently, T-Fox gave his time and talent to benefit “Guitars in Heaven” at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The show honored the Tony Drake and benefited veterans. T-Fox got a standing ovation for his performance and hung out after the show. Guest performers included Paul Shortino, The Bronx Wanderers, Michael T. Ross, Frankie Scinta, Lorena Peril, Jason Trenner (Purple Reign), Trent Carlino, Chris Clermont, John Wedemeyer, Jett Velocity, and Lisa Gay. T-Fox got a standing ovation for his performance and hung out after the show.

As for his upcoming anniversary, T-Fox tells everyone, “I just wanted you to know the blessed news of God’s gift to me of 37 beautiful years with my beautiful wife Imani Fox. I am so very blessed to have my beautiful wife to keep me smiling through the good and bad happy and sad. Like Al Green sings, ‘let’s stay together.’”

Coming this Friday is going to be another fabulous show with T-Fox’s tribute to the great Grammy Award-winning Lionel Richie. For tickets and directions to the beautiful Oasis Las Vegas Resorts, call 702-290-4800. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the party starts at 8 p.m.