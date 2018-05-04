3 Things to Do in Singapore That are Better Than Shopping

Popularly known as the Lion City, Singapore is one of the most popular tourist destinations in South-East Asia. It has various names to its credit including Garden City and the Red Dot as well. A short holiday to this dynamic city comes with a pack of various activities and adventures to indulge in and enjoy to the fullest. The city is a perfect amalgamation of Chinese, Western, Indian and Malay influences to the core. Undoubtedly, a cultural melting pot, Singapore offers delectable food, high street shopping, adventures, sight-seeing and much more.

When you reach the city, you will find that wherever you go, you find it constantly evolving, and reinventing itself. The city has something for everyone, be it foodies, explorers, travelers, and culture shapers, in the form of new and exciting experiences. There are many places to visit in Singapore which includes Singapore Zoo, Merlion Park, Jurong Bird Park, Singapore Flyer, Singapore Night Safari, Duck Tour, and many more.

Apart from everything and especially shopping, there are the top three things that you can do in Singapore and can still enjoy your trip to the city:

Night Safari: Jungle safaris are the most popular when it comes to viewing the beauty and living environment of the forests. Day safaris are common in every country but Night Safari is something that creates horror and excitement in the hearts of many, at the same time. During your Night Safari, you will get an opportunity to see the mystical White Tiger and other animals in their natural habitat. In fact, do watch out for the bats and flying squirrels!

And the most exciting part of this safari is that you get to dine among all the creatures of the night during your safari. You can enjoy a 5-course feast and free-flow beverages on a Night Safari tram ride.

Visit Marina Bay Skyline: A symbol of modern luxury, Marina Bay Skyline is guaranteed to give a shock to your senses with its grand view. An amazing marvel of the architectural icons offers spectacular views. You can move to 101-hectare Garden by the Bay which also offers great views of lush green gardens and Supertree Grove. Moreover, you can skip the heat by moving into conservatories and can let your kids enjoy the Children’s Garden. The picturesque Marina Bay with long promenade, the Marina Bay City gallery are the two must-visits. These also include 4D Magix: a 4-dimensional theatre, the Underwater World, the Sings of the Sea and much more. You can also enjoy ‘meet-the-dolphin’ sessions at the Dolphin Lagoon.

Universal Studios: The one and only Asia’s Hollywood theme park, Universal Studios is the must visit when you are on a visit to Singapore. Here you can lose yourself in the beautiful world of movies and enjoy the state-of-the-art rides which take you to a journey of some of your favorites which include Jurassic Park, Revenge of the Mummy, Battlestar Galactica and many others. There are many food courts and restaurants to savor the lip-smacking food of the city.

So, if you are planning to visit Singapore, you can explore the beauty of the place and enjoy these attractions.