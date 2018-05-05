Shake it forward for Shake Shack Great American Shake Sale benefiting No Kid Hungry

By Debbie Hall

Shake Shack revealed delish baconlicious menu items available for a limited time.

Sink your teeth into a BBQ Cheddar & Bacon Burger made with 100 percent all-natural Angus beef cheeseburger with smoked cheddar cheese, Niman Ranch smoked bacon, pickles and Shack BBQ sauce.

Just as yummy is the BBQ Cheddar & Bacon Griddled Chick’n, a griddled all-natural chicken breast with smoked cheddar cheese, Niman Ranch smoked bacon, pickles, and Shack BBQ sauce.

On the side, add to the indulgence with BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries, crinkle-cut fries topped with all-natural smoked Niman Ranch bacon, Shack BBQ Sauce and cheese sauce.

INSIDER TIP: Though you won’t see it listed on the menu, ask your Shack for a smoked Cheddar BBQ bacon Chick’n Shack NOMNOM!

The goodness continues to shake it forward with the Great American Shake Sale. It is the seventh annual Great American Shake Sale benefiting No Kid Hungry. Through May 13, guests who donate $2 or more to No Kid Hungry will receive a complimentary hand-spun shake redeemable on their next visit. Delicious flavors include Mocha Cookies & Cream, Marshmallow Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Brownie.

The Great American Shake Sale is a company-wide cause marketing initiative taking place at all U.S. Shacks (except airports, stadiums, and ballparks). Its goal is to raise awareness and funds for No Kid Hungry, a campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in America. The reality is that 1 in 6 kids in America is living in households without consistent access to food.

The Great American Shake Sale has raised more than $2.3 million for No Kid Hungry since its inception in 2012. Donations to No Kid Hungry help connect children to the healthy food they need through essential nutrition programs like school breakfast, summer meals, and classes for low-income families about healthy shopping and home cooking. Just $2 can provide kids with 20 meals. Donations will be accepted in-Shack and 100 percent of donations will benefit No Kid Hungry. Locally, No Kid Hungry supports Three Square Food Bank.

Shake Shacks in Las Vegas and Henderson will feature all of this deliciousness for a limited time. Visit shakeshake.com for locations and times.