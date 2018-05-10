Absinthe Celebrates 7 Years In Las Vegas With The Gazillionaire’s Gala Of Gluttony

Clark County Renames The Strip “Gazillionaire Blvd.,” Presents The Gazillionaire with Key to The Strip and Proclaims “ABSINTHE Day”

ABSINTHE, the “No. 1 Greatest Show in Las Vegas History,” celebrated its seventh anniversary in Las Vegas with a history-making day that began with the Las Vegas Strip being renamed in honor of the show’s outlandish host, and ended with The Gazillionaire’s Gala of Gluttony, a one-night-only dinner theatre gala at Caesars Palace.

In a gesture granted to very few, Clark County recognized The Gazillionaire for his outstanding contributions to the Las Vegas entertainment landscape by temporarily renaming the Las Vegas Strip “Gazillionaire Blvd.” During the confetti-filled afternoon event in front of Caesars Palace, Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly presented the bodyguard-flanked Gazillionaire with his very own namesake street sign and Key to The Strip before proclaiming May 7, 2018 “ABSINTHE Day” on The Strip and throughout Clark County. Caesars Palace president Gary Selesner and general manager Sean McBurney helped close the event by congratulating The Gazillionaire and sharing their excitement for ABSINTHE’s continued success at Caesars Palace.

The milestone day culminated in an unprecedented dinner theatre experience inside the wondrous ABSINTHE tent at Caesars Palace with all proceeds from The Gazillionaire’s Gala of Gluttony benefiting Three Square Food Bank, resulting in 36,000 meals contributed to southern Nevada’s largest hunger relief organization.

The exclusive event featured unbelievable, never-before-seen performances by artists from Spiegelworld’s Las Vegas productions, ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace and OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – including sidesplitting clowning, daring feats of athleticism on and off the ground, a flying hula-hooper, a burlesque gorilla, and so much more – as well as a jaw-dropping extreme motorcycle demonstration inside the Globe of Death and a live band who kept the party going long after the cast took their bows to a full standing ovation. To close the gala, Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire, Ross Mollison thanked the audience and Caesars Palace for their continued support, adding “I love this city. I love entertaining people. I want to thank our incredible artists and creative team but it’s the residents of Las Vegas who have really made ABSINTHE the success it has been over the past seven years.”

Guests were treated to a specially curated menu prepared by standout Caesars Palace restaurants, including a delectable artichoke and black truffle soup with brioche from Restaurant Guy Savoy, savory pork potstickers from Café Americano, tuna nacho bites paired with a signature Mesa Margarita from Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill, a succulent short rib dish with horseradish potatoes and crispy onions from Searsucker, mini meatballs from Rao’s with fresh baguette bites from Delices Gourmands French Bakery, salt and pepper chicken from Beijing Noodle No. 9, and an incredible paired desert featuring lemon cookies from Pronto by Giada and mini sticky toffee pudding from Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen.

The anniversary shenanigans also heralded ABSINTHE’S unprecedented switch to a seven day per week performance schedule in celebration of seven wildly successful years in Las Vegas. Tickets for the new everyday performance schedule, launching May 14, are on sale now and can be purchased online at Spiegelworld.com, in-person at the ABSINTHE box office, or by calling 1.855.234.7469.

Photo Credit: Powers Imagery