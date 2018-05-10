Come Stargaze with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society at Skye Canyon Park on May 19

Skye Canyon hosts the third annual Skye & Stars, an evening exploring the night sky with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) on Saturday, May 19. The event will be held at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive). Picnicking and music start at 7 p.m.; telescopes are open for viewing from 8 to 10 p.m. Skye and Stars is an all-ages event that is free and open to the public.

LVAS will provide 10 telescopes and two scientific video cameras specializing in astrophotography that transmit real-time color photos of the solar system on a monitor that allows individuals to view objects in the galaxy at closer range. LVAS volunteers will be operating the telescopes and can help guests identify objects in the sky such as galaxies, asteroids, iridium flares, and shooting stars. They will also supply a high-powered laser that can point directly to various celestial sightings.

Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic and blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local food trucks as well as Skye Bistro inside Skye Center. For kids interested in an indoor star show, Star Wars Empire Strikes Back will be playing in Skye Center.

“Skye Canyon Park is a wonderful location for observing the cosmos because of the 180-degree unobstructed view of the night sky. We selected mid-May for this event because guests can see mighty Jupiter and its four Galilean moons,” said Greg McKay, LVAS media relations coordinator. “Venus will be visible with a crescent moon located in the southwestern sky at sunset making this an ideal time to stargaze.”

LVAS is a non-profit organization of amateur astronomers that was formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada for the sole purpose of educating and sharing their passion with those who have an interest in astronomy. They hold regular meetings, observation gatherings; offer educational opportunities and services to schools and youth science programs, service agencies and other organizations.

“Skye and Stars has turned into one of Skye Canyon’s most popular events. The Las Vegas Astronomy Society does an incredible job of educating and entertaining attendees with their telescopic stargazing,” said Troy Meier, General Manager, Skye Canyon Park. “At Skye Canyon, it’s a priority for us to create fun, memorable experiences that make it easy for residents to build social connections.”

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in Northwest Las Vegas located on US Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness, and immersive living, it is the first master-planned community to break ground in Las Vegas in nearly a decade. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents. Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes and an extensive network of hiking and walking trails. Shopping, office space, and gaming will be offered at Skye Canyon, which at build-out will include 9,000 home sites.

Skye Canyon Phase 2 is underway with 11 new neighborhoods opening in 2018. Phase 2 homebuilders include Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Pardee Homes, Pulte Homes, and Woodside Homes. The community’s centerpiece is Skye Canyon Park, a 15-acre park that includes Skye Center, an 8,142-square-foot rustic contemporary community center that features Skye Bistro, fireplace, an outdoor patio with fire pits, as well as interactive home finding tools. Also included is Skye Fitness, a 9,663-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that includes an outdoor Junior Olympic swimming pool, yoga and spin rooms along with top-of-the-line fitness equipment. For more information about Skye Canyon, visit www.skyecanyon.com.