6 ways to feel good in body and mind

It’s easy to forget about our own personal health when life is so hectic. When you’re working, and have a family, there’s so much to do and think about, that even if you are feeling a little rundown, you often ignore it and carry on regardless. Well, that may not be good for you in the long-run, as stresses and strains, which are not brought under control, can lead to other more serious health conditions. So, maybe it’s time you built some more ‘me time’ into your daily routine? Here are six ways you can help yourself feel good in body and mind.

Work-life balance

It’s a buzzword that no doubt you will have heard of many times. But are you striking the right work-life balance? In other words, are you getting enough personal time away from the office every day, allowing you to do other stuff? Yes, it can be difficult to leave your desk if you still have work to do and you have a feisty boss, but you should be drawing the line if you are staying at your company late most days and heading in early in the morning. If this sounds like you, you should try and sit down with your manager and review your workload. Try and find a way forward where you still a good employee but are not regularly working over hours.

Strike this balance and it means that you will have more time in your evenings to achieve other things, whether that’s spending time with your family, doing household chores, meeting friends or going to the grocery store.

Get active

If the idea of taking part in sports, or going to the gym, fills you with fear, then maybe it’s time to change your mindset. Getting some exercise into your weekly and daily routines can truly help you feel better in body and mind. Yes, going to the gym can be great for a complete workout of your muscles, but you don’t have to only take this as an option.

Sport can be sociable if you do it with friends and colleagues. So, if you like tennis or soccer, for instance, then why not set up a regular date each week or month to make it happen? You could even develop a mini-league at your office. And you can follow your sporting activities with a drink (a fruit smoothie of course!) after.

Aside from all this, try and make the most of your weekends about fitness. Instead of taking the car to the shopping mall, why not walk? And, why not pull your bike out of the garage and go for a ride?

Food and drink habits

They say you are what you eat, and drink. When was the last time you had a good look at what you consume in an average week? Maybe now is a good opportunity to review your diet. What you eat and drink can affect all sorts of things when it comes to your body and mind. You can become overweight, putting yourself more at risk of developing conditions such as diabetes, and you can also become depressed. What you drink can also have an impact. If you are not getting enough fluid intake every day, this can cause you some health problems. And if you’re consuming too much alcohol, you could be putting yourself in danger as well.

If in any doubt about your diet, you should speak to your doctor or a health expert to get some informed advice about what changes you need to make. They will help you build a long-term plan that is sustainable and is built around your own personal circumstances. They may also recommend services such as alcohol rehab – if that is appropriate.

Me Time

Some of us love to always be around people, others prefer more time on their own but can struggle to get it. Whatever your preference, it’s important that everyone tries to carve out some “me time” in their lives every now and then. Spend time some time doing something solo. What you choose to do solo could be all sorts of things, ranging from having an hour a day reading a good book, or going for a walk, whatever it is that you like doing and which helps you to switch off from the craziness of everyday life.

You may be surprised how rejuvenating this can be. Even if you can only squeeze in half an hour or so, “me time” can be the ultimate tonic to boost your inner wellness.

Be sociable too

Yes, “me time” can be good for you, but that doesn’t mean you have to lock yourself away from the world whenever you get the opportunity. You should also be balancing out your life with some good old-fashioned social time. That means hanging out with friends and family doing fun things. Meals and drinks out, going to parties, visiting places, going on vacation – these can all give you a lift when life can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming.

There can be nothing better than having a laugh and sharing your experiences with your nearest and dearest friends and relatives, helping you to switch off from work and other life commitments and to really let your hair down.

Do something crazy

Life can become predictable and boring for many, so maybe you need to inject some spontaneity into it! That means doing things without thinking so much about them and doing some crazy things! You could do something fun in aid of charity, for instance. How about doing a skydive or rappel down a mountain?

It doesn’t have to be as wild as that. You could make some simple changes in your life. And when it comes to things like vacations, you could swap your regular beach escape for a mountain adventure trip! Having things to look forward to, which are a bit out of the ordinary, can help you feel good in body and mind!