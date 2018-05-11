Scheana Shay celebrates birthday with a Unicorn Cake!

What happens in Vegas … goes on Snapchat! At least that’s how TV star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie, felt during her 33rd birthday celebration at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse! Scheana has visited the D Casino Hotel AND its award-winning restaurant countless times, but Monday night was extra special. Scheana, her parents, and her best friends (including Kailah Casillas of MTV’s Real World) were enjoying their quality dinners when they were pleasantly surprised with a birthday cake fit for a “Pump” princess – a UNICORN! That’s right, Andiamo and the D Las Vegas knew Scheana was obsessed with rainbows AND unicorns… so why not mix the two together? Now THAT’S how you celebrate a birthday!