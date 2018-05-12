Vegas Golden Knights’ Erik Haula, Tomáš Tatar, and Tomáš Nosek Love Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

Earlier this week, Andiamo Italian Steakhouse encountered a Vegas Golden Knights frenzy! The ever-so-popular restaurant, located inside the D Casino Hotel, was visited by VGK left wingers, Erik Haula, Tomáš Tatar, and Tomáš Nosek! Erik just missed the two Tomášes by a day, as he enjoyed dinner with his father and girlfriend on Monday night. Tatar and Nosek stopped by on Tuesday. Not only do they have the same name, but they were also on a Detroit Red Wings a while back. Considering the D is a Detroit-based casino … that’s pretty awesome. Everything comes full circle, after all! In addition this week, former NHL player, now NBC sports analyst Jeremy Roenick and his wife Tracy joined Darren Banks, Derek Stevens, and wife Nicole at Andiamo as well.

To see the Vegas Golden Knights in action Saturday afternoon check out the FREE OFFICIAL watch party at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, gates open at 2:30 pm and puck drops at 4 pm. Go Knights Go!