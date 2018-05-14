3 Tips for Preparing Your Home for Summer

After the winter months, it can be a tricky task to prepare your home for the hopeful summer season. This can be due to a number of reasons, such as a build-up of stale air, and clutter scattering the floor. In any case, it can be what stops you from being excited about the longer days and hotter evenings. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare your home in the months leading up to it. In fact, there are some top tips you can take note of, which will help you bring your home to life in no time. The best thing about these tips is that you can follow them whenever you get a free moment and that they won’t put a strain on your pocket.

Do a spring clean

During the winter, it can be easy to let clutter build up around your home, which can give you the illusion of a smaller space, as well as contributing to an excess of dust. Not only can such clutter lead to stress, but it can also worsen any breathing problems. Over the course of a few weekends, it is wise to tackle one room of your house each time to clean it from top to toe. This can mean using innovative storage solutions to store away your belongings, or cleaning stubborn stains with homemade cleaning products. As time goes on, you will start to see your home transform.

Bring nature inside

Clutter can make your home look darker than it is, but so can having a lack of natural light pouring in through your windows. Although redesigning your windows it a great idea if you can afford it, you can let more light in by placing mirrors in strategic locations in your home, which will reflect light into the darkest of corners. Keeping your windows open as often as you can also promote healthy air flow, but for the times you need to remain secure, but still want to remove stubborn odors, having an ozone machine is recommended. Removing the stale air from winter is a perfect start, and you can bring purer air inside by buying some house plants and keeping them on your windowsills. This will also bring a bright flash of color to your home.

Revamp your yard

Your yard is also an important part of your home, especially when you start to spend more time in your outside space when the weather improves. Gatherings, family occasions, and needing a peaceful location to relax in are all that drives people to keep their garden tidy and healthy. You don’t need to be a gardener to do a great job. For example, cutting back any debris and overgrown plants is an easy task, but you can also buy pre-potted plants to transfer into your flower beds if you are hoping to bring your yard up to date with the season. To finish, it’s worth investing in some comfortable outside seating that everyone can indulge in.