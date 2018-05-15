D’Laurent Smith transcends TIME + SPACE with debut release

Top Keyboardist performing in Classic Cher May 16, May 18 and May 19.

By Debbie Hall

Keyboards create the foundation for the singer, and keyboardist D’Laurent Smith has performed with some of the best. His list includes Stevie Nicks, Jay-Z, Elton John, Janet Jackson, k.d Lang, Lady Antebelum, Darlene Love as well as Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson: The Immortal Tour.

But Smith is a musician, and after 52 years, he wrote, recorded and produced his debut album, TIME + SPACE.

“My soul is ready, and I wanted to get this music out there,” he told Las Vegas Informer. “It is such a personal journey for me to overcome some demons that I have had during my career. I was always searching for that original thought to write about it, but perfection always got in the way.”

He finally realized that he needed to write from the heart and allow his authentic self to shine through his music creating his work from decades of performing.

TIME + SPACE showcases Smith’s love for pop, jazz, and classical music recorded, mastered and engineered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Phil Tan in Atlanta. The album features eleven songs and includes performances from Grammy Award-nominated saxophone player Boney James (“Hand In Hand”), Nigerian singer Ola Onabule (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Romeo Johnson and Tanyell Thomas (“I Believe”) and Donnell Spencer (Come On). He has performed with many of his collaborators and found creating the album to be a family affair.

“Boney [James] and I have a wonderful musical relationship and friendship. We just enjoy writing music together. We wrote the song, ‘Hand in Hand’ for his release and I wanted to include it on my album since I love the song.”

Smith began taking piano lessons at age 5, studied composition and piano at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He pursued a master’s degree at the University of Southern California before starting his career. He has also composed many underscore cues for television shows such as “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” “The Bachelor,” “Judge Mathis,” and “Crime Watch Daily” as well as the Cartoon Network.

As for performing with Cher, “She is incredible. I have learned a great deal from her on how to deal with longevity over the changing landscape of music. She has overcome many challenges in this industry. It has been an amazing experience since I have joined her in 1999.”

D’laurent Smith performs in “Classic Cher” at Park Theater Las Vegas May 16, May 18 and 19 and will return with Cher to Las Vegas in October. Click here to purchase tickets. TIME + SPACE can be downloaded on Amazon, Play Music, and Deezer.