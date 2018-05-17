7 Tips For First Time Visitors To Las Vegas

Visiting Las Vegas for the first time is always something exciting to look forward to and is sure to be the highlight of your calendar. There is, after all, nowhere quite like Vegas and whether you’re there for business or pleasure, you’re sure to find something to amuse you – there is a lot to choose from! In fact, there is so much to choose from that it can seem somewhat overwhelming when you first arrive, and if you’re not careful, you might miss out on some of the most important aspects of the town. Here is a guide for how to have a great time on your first visit to Las Vegas.

Walk Indoors

It gets super hot in Las Vegas; so hot that you might find that walk you decided to take along the Strip is a very bad idea when you’re dripping with sweat and gasping for a drink. Of course, there are plenty of places to stop off and rest, but you’ll end up spending a lot of money if you keep doing that on your way from one destination to another.

Instead of going outside, stay inside for as much of the time as you can. Many of the hotels are interconnected with specially designed walkways which mean you can happily travel from one to another and down the Strip without having to get too hot from being outside in the heat. Some hotels even have trams and monorails inside them which helps even more!

Speaking of walking, take some comfortable shoes because even if you are inside, it’s still a lot further than it looks if you’re planning on going from one end of the main Strip to the other; it’s four miles long.

Don’t Buy Drinks

If you’re playing slots, table games, or even video poker in the casinos, don’t bother heading to the bar first. Bide your time, and sooner or later a cocktail waitress will come to take your order. Why wait? These drinks are free, that’s why. The casinos want you to stay where you are, spending money, so they want to make you feel comfortable. One of the best ways to do that is to bring you free drinks, so you don’t even need to get away from your game or use your winnings to pay for it.

Plan Ahead

Las Vegas is a big, buzzing place and there is always something going on. Some of it is spontaneous, but the majority has been planned for weeks or even months, so if you know when you’re traveling why not make a list of all the things you want to do and see before you get out there? That will save you time when you are in Las Vegas, and you’ll know exactly what you’re doing. Far from taking the fun out of your vacation or business trip, it will mean you get more out of it in the end. Take your time to plan before you arrive, but leave room to add spontaneous trips, shows, or other events that you might notice when you’re actually there.

Look After Yourself

It’s easy to get carried away when you’re in Las Vegas, and that can mean all kinds of problems. Getting sick when on vacation, especially if it’s just a quick trip, can ruin everything. Make sure you have any prescription medication you might need with you, to keep you in the best shape, and if you do happen to forget, check that you know where the nearest pharmacy or dispensary is. This last point is particularly important if you normally grow your own medication but didn’t or couldn’t bring any with you; check out this link to discover more about growing your own.

You should also always have a lightweight jacket with you to stop you from experiencing extremes of temperature. Although we’ve already mentioned how hot it can get outside, don’t forget that the casinos will be blasting out the air conditioning to make up for it, so that jacket can save you from sitting and shivering as your body adjusts to the change in temperature.

Sunscreen is also a must, and ideally, you’ll wear a protective hat when you do venture outside.

Sign Up For The Player’s Clubs

Player’s clubs are technically for those who want to spend their vacation gambling, but you can sign up for them even if you’re not planning on playing many games. In fact, you should sign up for them because they allow you to get discounts on restaurants, attractions, and shows, and you might even get some free gifts too. When you swipe your card, you’ll get points, and they all add up to some pretty great gifts.

Learn To Gamble

If you’re hoping to go to Vegas to gamble (as many people are), that’s great! Have fun and only play with what you can afford to lose. It’s important to know what you’re doing when it comes to gambling. Otherwise, the thrill and the fun will be missed when you’re trying to work out what you’re meant to be doing next, and whether that hand you’re holding is going to make or lose you a fortune.

Before you arrive, it’s a good idea to learn how to gamble. Whatever your games are, whether it’s poker, roulette, craps, or anything else, make sure you know what you’re supposed to do and how to play to win, whenever possible, of course! That way you can feel more confident when you’re playing, and you’ll be able to show the others around you that you’re not someone to underestimate!

Watch Out For Costumed Characters

You will see loads of people dressed up as iconic characters up and down the strip, but be careful. As much as they are a lot of fun, if you want your photo taken with them, you’ll be expected to pay for the privilege, and that can get pretty embarrassing if you weren’t expecting to give a tip. Avoid this mistake by either passing up the opportunity for the photo or, if you really do want to, negotiate a price before you get snap happy – they can be pretty pricey, especially when you find them near the famous landmarks.