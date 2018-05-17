George Lopez and Doris Bergman Welcome the Stars to Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

by Nicole Muj

The 11th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic held recently at one of Southern California’s most prestigious courses was a smash success once again this year. The sold-out, daylong tournament benefitted The George Lopez Foundation with a mission to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as to increase awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.

For the second year, public relations guru Doris Bergman joined in the day, hosting her second annual “Gratitude Lounge,” co-sponsored by Precious Vodka and Melanated Rich Beauty.

Bergman curated an incredible array of luxury gifts, including limited edition timepieces by CURIS & Co., stylish eyewear by Vuliwear, fashion-forward purses by Porto Vino, jewelry by Twisted Silver, skin and body products by Beauty Kitchen by Heather Marianna, Youthglow Skincare and Bend Beauty from Canada, Milena’s Boutique scented candles, premium tequila by Exotico that also provided the event gift bags, cannabis by Triple 7 and topical and edible products by Chef Matt – The Premium Cannabis Chef, Perrywinkles Edibles and Calivolve Truffles. Food and beverage delights were provided by Downey’s Desserts, Backyard Mary Bloody Mary mix, NutriVista’s pink coconut water and turkey jerky, Hint Water and Lit Up Beverages. Additional sponsors included Powers Real Estate that gifted signature wine and picnic blankets and Universal Mobile Apps by Manny Lopez, who offered to create a mobile app, valued at $5,000, for each guest. Other gifts were provided by Dainty Box Jewelry, Wonkyware, Kamshield Web covers, Simply Gum, Sara Happ Lip Gloss and dog goodies by emmyshope.com.

Lopez and Bergman welcomed celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and sports, including Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Patrika Darbo, Samuel L. Jackson, Andy Garcia, Anthony Anderson, Yasiel Puig, Eddie Van Halen, Luke Wilson, Don Cheadle, David Arquette, Cedric The Entertainer, Joe Mantegna, Tommy Chong, Tim Allen, Joe Pesci, Esai Morales, Sugar Ray Leonard, Bryan Kellen, Mauricio Umansky, Cheech Marin, John Pyper Ferguson, and many others.