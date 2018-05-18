T-Fox performing new show, hangs out with Donny and Marie

BREAKING T-FOX HOUSE PARTY NEWS :

Friday is the night for another uplifting-filled night of dancing and listening to your favorite hit classics. It’s two full hours of fun and great music for you to kick back, relax and enjoy or get up and dance on the beautiful Oasis Ball Room dance floor in a living room theater environment while T-FOX sings new songs along with some timeless favorites.

The Oasis 5 star Resort is the newest best-kept secret in Vegas to hear and see true real Vegas entertainment starring T-FOX and all his special friends.

Recently, T-FOX got to hang out with Donny and Marie. In fact, Donny Osmond has been married 40 years while T-FOX celebrated 37 years of marriage. What is their secret?

Coming this Friday is going to be another fabulous show with T-FOX House Party. For tickets and directions to the beautiful Oasis Las Vegas Resorts, call 702-290-4800. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the party starts at 8 p.m.