A New Twist on Time

by John Dunia

The concept of time is one of the oldest human innovations. Our earliest ancestors no doubt needed to understand and utilize time, along with the seasons, simply to survive. There is some evidence that simple prototypes of calendars first emerged approximately 12,000 years ago! While there is extensive information on the history of how time was kept, there isn’t much on why it was done in the first place.

It would stand to reason that keeping track of time came about so that it could be used more efficiently. Early forms of commerce required long distance traveling and no one wanted to stand around idly waiting for all to arrive. Pointlessly and futilely wasting time is perhaps one of most dreaded feelings humans can experience.

There is, however, one truth about time which we all have in common and that is each of us has the same amount every day. What is different is the way we endeavor to use and manage those 86,400 seconds to their maximum potential.

The need for constant improvement has sparked all kinds of advancements including the development of several programs and applications to facilitate and schedule our days more successfully. But no doubt nearly everyone at one time or another have wished there were more of those precious ticks on the clock.

“I’m sorry but I just didn’t have enough time to get that done” or some form of that statement is one which many have both heard and uttered. While some may have used it as a convenient substitute for forgetfulness, it’s definitely true that oftentimes there are more tasks to be accomplished than what time allows.

There is one suggestion which I would like to propose that may put a twist on this dilemma and provide a different perspective. Rather than using the limitation of time as an excuse, consider the notion that when things become important enough, we make the time to accomplish them.

The opening quotation has been a mantra of mine for several years and truthfully, it has come back to haunt me on several occasions when I agreed to complete something which ultimately was not. However, putting the responsibility and an onus on me instead of blaming the natural predicament under which we all are hindered, forces a change in my behavior and strengthens my character. Blaming something or someone else tends to impede us from doing better next time.

Some things such as eating and sleeping leave us no choice but to complete. There are also other priorities like exercise that many holds in nearly the same regard. What are some essential tasks in your life that hold great significance for which you will always make the time? Next week’s article will address one that is very significant for me and I’ve often wondered where it falls on the lists of others.

Thanks to Ahmadreza Sajadi for the wonderful picture and I look forward to your comments.