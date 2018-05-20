Joshua P. Warren Finding Your Magic and The Wishing Machine

By Victoria Alexander

Las Vegas has a new resident! Joshua P. and Lauren Warren have decided to make Las Vegas their home.

Joshua P. Warren recently held a 3-day conference called FINDING YOUR Magic at the MGM’s Excalibur Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 19.

Joshua P. Warren is a producer, writer and an internationally-recognized expert on paranormal research. Warren has published dozens of books on the paranormal, which includes the regional best-seller, Haunted Asheville, Simon and Schuster’s How to Hunt Ghosts, and his 2015 best-seller, Use the Force: A Jedi’s Guide to the Law of Attraction.

Warren also led the expedition that captured the first known footage of the elusive Brown Mountain Lights, eventually resulting in scientific breakthroughs, via experiments Warren led in the lab, that help explain most of the lights and many mysterious, natural plasmas (such as ball lightning) that occur around the world. His work has been praised by, among others, the Rhine Research Center.

Warren has appeared on the National Geographic Channel, History Channel, Discovery Channel, Travel Channel, SyFy, Animal Planet, TLC, and other numerous networks. He starred on the Travel Channel’s series, Paranormal Paparazzi. He has made appearances on The Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures and Paranormal Challenge. He was a Technical Consultant and Behind-the-Scenes Associate Producer for Warner Brothers’ 2012 feature, The Apparition. He is a frequent guest on radio shows around the world, especially Coast to Coast AM with George Noory and Las Vegas’s own George Knapp. Warren is also an international award-winning filmmaker.

Warren hosts a syndicated weekly paranormal program, Speaking of Strange, airing Saturday nights from its flagship station, News Radio 570 WWNC in Asheville, NC, and heard on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

Warren created and owns the Asheville Mystery Museum, and the popular Haunted Asheville Ghost Tours. And in 2012, he was also hired by the city of Morganton, North Carolina, to author and design the first-ever walking tour in Morganton: The Morganton Ghost Walk. As founder of the Wishing Machine Project, he has helped thousands of people around the world manifest their goals using radionics & the mind-body-environment relationship.

The objective of the FINDING YOUR MAGIC conference was Joshua’s unique approach towards learning to hack reality! Unfortunately, I was only able to join the group on Day 2. Unfortunately, because the group was in such high spirits and so totally in the psychic sphere that Joshua had set up, that I regretted missing Day 1. I heard that the reception on Wednesday evening was reminiscent of old-time Las Vegas – with a buffet that was extraordinary in its variety of food and size of the shrimp! And, an open bar!

The days of such extravagance here in Las Vegas went out in 2008.

Day 1 ended with Joshua organizing a field trip to Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum.

I joined the group on Day 2 for the lecture by John Alexander and to engage in the 12 exercises Joshua set up that questioned our perception of reality.

With Joshua personally interacting with every attendee and the degree of presentation materials, only 100 tickets were available.

The lecture by John Alexander was on telekinesis, Remote Viewing and his findings of unusual degrees of reality.

The most significant aspect of Joshua’s workshop was the ability to create Para-Cymatic Sigils (see below) using ESP & Magic through exercises designed by Joshua. There was also a thorough discussion of Joshua’s PK Wheel.

Everyone participated in trying the Wishing Machine with the inventor, who prefers to be known as Dr. Mulder. http://www.wishingmachineproject.com

Also, every attendee got an exclusive, signed copy of Joshua’s new written guide, FINDING YOUR MAGIC. This guide was only available during this conference in print but will become available as an e-book. Joshua, aided by his beautiful wife Lauren, gave out many additional gifts to attendees.

After Saturday’s event, which ended much later than planned, Joshua and his group were meeting 2 hours later to try out their new psychic skills. One participant felt such a strong attraction to a Megabucks slot machine, he brought $500 along. He was so confident in his skills, that other participants gave him more money to play. By the time I left, he had been given more money to play. And he promised everyone who came to the machine with him would participate in the winnings. Alas, and with much regret, I was unable to join the group at the Megabucks slot machine.

I believe, so after talking with the shy, unassuming, anti-celebrity “Dr. Mulder” and trying out the wishing Machine, I had to have one. Just what is a “Wishing Machine”?

Joshua has been using the physical wishing machine, also known as a “radionics box” for years. Dr. Mulder makes each Wishing Machine himself. It is clearly a labor-intensive, custom-made machine. The radionics box is a controversial device that can be used, over and over, to help manifest a person’s desires in an almost magical way.

There is a scientific foundation behind the box. Thoughts have physical impact and this box allows thoughts to achieve change through the intense interaction between thoughts and the material world. It can be used to improve finances, health, or relationships. The science of radionics has been a powerful means of experimentation for a century. By setting a goal and tuning your mind-body-environment relationship with the 9-knobs, virtually anything can be manifested that you choose. The era of “techno-shamanism” has arrived.

If you are interested in learning more about the Wishing Machine, you can contact Joshua P. Warren at shadowboxent@gmail.com.