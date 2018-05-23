Knotts Berry Farm Presents HangTime – The First Dive Coaster

by Liz Tarnof

HangTime is now officially open to the public at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park. This brand new roller coaster towers 150 feet over the Boardwalk area, featuring gravity-defying inversions, mid-air suspensions and a beyond vertical drop – the steepest in California. Riders ascend 15 stories up a vertical lift hill, and once they’ve reached the top, they spend a terrifying 9 or 10 seconds teetering on the edge before rapidly descending down a 96-degree drop. Adrenaline junkies will crave this roller coaster and want to ride it again and again. “That first drop was terrifying! But man this thing is fun” says rider Kerry.

Not only is the ride super thrilling itself, but the creators went above and beyond with this one. During the night time, the track lights up with illuminating colors that pulsate to music. It’s a show for both riders and watchers on the ground.

Guests can experience an entire season of fun including the thrill of HangTime with a 2018 Knott’s Season Pass, on sale now at the best price of the year. A Regular Season Pass includes unlimited admission in 2018 to Knott’s Berry Farm with no blackout dates, and a Gold Season Pass includes unlimited admission in 2018 to both Knott’s Berry Farm and the newly expanded Knott’s Soak City Waterpark with no blackout dates. Payment plans are available until May 28 by visiting knotts.com.

For more information about HangTime, Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Season Passes, visit knotts.com.