6 Vacation Getaways Music Lovers Need

Regardless of your music taste, there are some destinations that must be at the top of your travel bucket list. If you want to explore musical history, festivals, or attractions, here are six vacation getaways music lovers need.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle is the birthplace of grunge music, which dates back to the early 1990s. Lovers of the genre should pay a visit to EMP Museum, which offers a permanent Nirvana exhibition, as well as exhibits about the evolution of music videos and Jimi Hendrix. Macklemore, a hip-hop artist, is also one of the latest talents to spring from the city, and you can enjoy the best of the city’s live music at Columbia City Theater or Café Racer.

Austin, Texas

Austin is known as the Live Music Capital of the World, as it offers more live music venues per capita than other famous US music destinations, such as Nashville, New York City, and LA. Of course, one of the biggest and best music events in the city is the Austin City Limits Festival, which is a two-weekend festival downtown, which offers more than 130 bands across eight stages. However, don’t book in an inconvenient location, and find the best Austin City Limits Music Festival vacation rental for an unforgettable experience.

Liverpool, England

Liverpool has earned the title of the world capital of pop music, as it the birthplace of The Beatles. Fans of the Fab Four must, therefore, pay a visit to the Cavern Club on Mathew Street, which is where John, Paul, George, and Ringo started their music careers before international domination. You can also visit notable locations that featured in many of the iconic band’s songs, including Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane.

Havana, Cuba

Those who want to watch talented musicians come together to create unforgettable music should visit Havana in Cuba. The city is known for its fusion of Latin Jazz, Rumba, and timba, which can regularly be heard in the city bars and streets. It will provide the perfect musical backdrop during a visit to the unique Cuban capital.

Vienna, Austria

Classical music fans should book a trip to Vienna, which has been coined the City of Music. Many of the finest musicians in classical music have either lived or made beautiful music in the Austrian capital, such as Beethoven, Mozart, Strauss, Brahms, Haydn, Mahler, and Schubert. The musicians’ legacies are also celebrated with an annual performance season from September to June. You can, therefore, attend nine festivals, special events, and one-off performances.

Nashville, Tennessee

You cannot class yourself as a true music fan until you have visited Nashville in Tennessee. Known as Music City, Nashville continues to attract some of the biggest and best names in country music to this very day, including Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, and Taylor Swift. A trip to the historic Grand Ole Opry is a must, which offers a live country music and variety radio show. You can also take a walk down Music Row, which features recording studios, record label offices, and radio stations, which have defined the country music industry.