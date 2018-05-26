Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias fills the stage (with comedy) May 26 and May 27

By Debbie Hall

Larger than life, Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias glided on stage for the first night of his weekend performances during the Aces of Comedy at the Mirage Las Vegas.

Touring 48 weeks a year, he is delighting audiences during his One Show Fits All World Tour. Iglesias’ stand-up comedy combines storytelling, characters, parodies, and sound effects with his personal experiences. He is animated and can embody the essence of women, men, children and even dogs. In 2017, he celebrated 20 years in comedy with his FluffyMania World Tour: 20 Years of Comedy.

He tells the audience that he performs original shows and if someone wants to hear a familiar routine, “DVDs are on sale.”

Known for being fluffy for his considerable girth, he embraces it as part of his being. But in many ways, there is poignancy to his experience that does not include his weight. Iglesias discusses performing in Australia but morphs into becoming extremely drunk one night in the country. He explains that he quit drinking and, while heartfelt, also drinks a comedy nerve. Iglesias also shared funny stories about being a father to his son but avoids delving into his personal life.

He also announced that he is filming a series, Mr. Iglesias, for Netflix (10 episodes). Iglesias also starred in the Netflix comedy special, “I am sorry for what I said when I was hungry” and has signed for two new comedy specials to be released on Netflix, including one while will be taped during his current world tour.

Iglesias opened the show to questions, bringing up a married couple for photos and engaging the audience for another 45 minutes. He demonstrates what stand-up comedy should accomplish: a one-time performance with no duplication unless filmed.

Film credits include co-starring roles in “Magic Mike,” “Magic Mike XXL” and “A Haunted House 2,” He voices characters in numerous animated films and voiced the character of Sprinkles in movie “Show Dogs.”

Iglesias demonstrates why he has become one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians. Over 300,000,000 views on YouTube have won fans. Few comedians have headlined Madison Square Garden, The Microsoft Theater, The Honda Center, and the Staples Center to sell-out crowds but Iglesias has accomplished this feat.

Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias is performing in the Terry Fator Theater in the Mirage Las Vegas on May 26 and May 27. Click here to purchase tickets and for touring info, visit fluffyguy.com.