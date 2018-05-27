blink-182 kick off Vegas residency at Palms Casino Resort

Saturday night, blink-182, a band that’s always seamlessly blurred the line between rock, punk, and pop, kicked off their Kings of the Weekend residency at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The band put the new multi-million dollar sound system to the test, performing hit songs from their nearly 25-year history including “What’s My Age Again,” “First Date,” and “Dammit,” as well as songs from the band’s seventh studio album California, where the track “Kings of the Weekend” also serves as the name of the residency.

The band, with Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums), and Matt Skiba (guitar) seemed to have a lot of fun interacting with the audience and at one time even mentioning the Stanley Cup-bound Vegas Golden Knights.

The band surely struck the right chord, bringing the sold-out and diverse crowd to their feet, singing along to every song.

Photos by: David Becker