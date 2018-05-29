Bank of Nevada Recognized For Support of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

Bank of Nevada was recently recognized for its extraordinary efforts to help increase the availability of legal aid services for those who are unable to afford it.

The award was presented to Bank of Nevada by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada in recognition of the special events, sponsorships and financial support that have helped increase awareness and the availability of no-cost or low-cost legal services.

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization which provides quality legal counsel, advice, and representation for those who are unable to protect their rights because they cannot afford an attorney.

“It is our honor to recognize Bank of Nevada for their years of dedication supporting access to justice and legal representation for the most vulnerable individuals in our community,” said Barbara E. Buckley, executive director, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “Bank of Nevada was the first in the state to commit to the current IOLTA funding system, thereby guaranteeing revenue to legal aid entities to provide critical legal assistance. With Bank of Nevada, we feel that we not only work with a respected financial institution but a trusted community partner and friend.”

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is one of several nonprofit organizations in the state that receive funding through the Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts, known as IOLTA funds.

In 2009, the Supreme Court of Nevada required a designated rate on all IOLTA funds held by Nevada banks be distributed monthly to the Nevada State Bar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The funds are distributed to qualified organizations to provide direct and legally related services to the poor, victims of domestic violence, senior citizens, children protected by or in need of protection by the juvenile court, and other persons who may be denied access to justice.

According to the Nevada State Bar, Bank of Nevada is the leader among all Nevada financial institutions in the number of deposits held in IOLTA funds.