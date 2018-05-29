Practical Tips on Preparing for Your First Child

Finding out you’re pregnant can be an experience that is nothing short of blissful. It can also be quite daunting, especially if it’s your first time carrying a child. You will hear so many things about what to expect from friends, family, the internet, and just about everyone. However, seeing as everyone’s experience is different when it comes to pregnancy, you won’t always be able to predict what yours will be like.

There are, however, things that you can do to prepare for your first child practically, mentally, and emotionally. You will find three tips in particular that you may find quite useful if you’ve just found out you’re pregnant below.

Plan Ahead

When expecting your first child, planning is key. It is important that you organize yourself as you’re likely to be busy with tons of midwife appointments, prenatal classes if you choose to attend, and everyday life. For this reason, once you find out you’re pregnant, consider using the due date calculator on pampers.com as well as confirming with your doctor so that you know when to expect your little one and how much time you have to prepare. You should think about when you want to take your maternity leave if you happen to be in paid employment, how much you’re entitled to, and how you’re going to cope financially during your time off. You should also think about getting any major projects or events out of the way at the beginning of your pregnancy if possible seeing as it will likely become difficult closer to your due date.

Don’t Overdo it

It’s pretty easy to go overboard when you find out you’re pregnant. You may decide that to prepare, you’re going to buy pampers for the next two years, buy a different toy for every day of the week and buy hundreds of books. However, it’s important to remember that you may not need so many items, to begin with as newborns don’t need as much as you’d think they do.

Try and set a budget and focus on the important things so that you don’t end up with tons of items you never end up using. Some essentials to consider for your first child are a crib, bottles, bibs, diapers, wipes, towels, a car seat, and a stroller. Before you buy something, always remember that they’re only likely to use it for a few months before outgrowing it, especially things such as clothing items and infant gadgets, so buy wisely and try not to buy in excess.

Take Your Health Seriously

When preparing for a child, it is essential that you take good care of yourself. This means you may have to be open to lifestyle changes if it isn’t in the best interest of you and your child during pregnancy. Some things to avoid while carrying your first bundle of joy include smoking, drinking, or inhaling toxic fumes. You will find that you’re also advised to avoid certain foods, drinks, and environments as a way to prevent any complications or damages to you and your baby. It’s best you try and stick to as many of them as possible to increase the chances of smooth sailing throughout your pregnancy. What’s most important, however, is that in the midst of all the changes that may happen, you try your best to remain happy, not engage in stressful work, and rest as much as possible.

Being pregnant can be a rollercoaster ride. However, being prepared for the journey ahead can relieve you of some stress. Hopefully, some of the ones mentioned above will make your pregnancy a little bit easier.