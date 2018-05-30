Dunkin’ Donuts surprises Metro officers with more than donuts (think Golden Knights)

Written and photography by Debbie Hall

The hottest ticket is the Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 with the Vegas Golden Knights playing for the title. Dunkin’ Donuts franchise owner Charlie Mootz “conspired” with Sgt. Jeff Clark of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to surprise four deserving police officers. These officers have gone above and beyond the call of duty. In fact, two rookie officers caught a robbery suspect that was on Metro’s most wanted list.

Matt Gillis, homicide detective; Joshua Porter, patrolman; Mark Mulligan, patrolman and Ron Wright, detective were called to participate in a “fake” press conference. After some brief questions, Sprinkles the mascot (wearing hockey gear) along with Mootz came out and first surprised the officers with a box of donuts. But then tickets were presented to the smiling officers.

“We want to thank you for all that you do,” Mootz told the officers. “I couldn’t do it, and I am grateful for people like you.”

All of the officers expressed gratitude as well as joy. Everyone is anticipating another win tonight for the Vegas Golden Knights.

