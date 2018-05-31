French-based Bestrade Sets Sights On US Conference and Events Market

Las Vegas is without question the go-to city for conventions, trade shows, and industry events. The city’s event planners now are armed with a powerful tool to help in their strategic planning with the recent US expansion of French company Bestrade (www.bestrade.co), an online business event directory solution.

Bestrade was founded by Marc Bouvrot-Parratte in France in September 2015. Bouvrot-Parratte’s experience in promoting and growing the first startup led to the conceptualization of a better business tool to identify and select which business events to attend. This eventually led to the development of the Bestrade concept in 2014 and the platform’s official launch in 2017.

“Bestrade was born out of a real need that I immediately recognized while exploring the marketing and promotional strategies available to me to help grow my first startup,” explains CEO Bouvrot-Parratte.

As the world’s first community platform created to empower users to find, compare and review professional trade events, Bestrade offers a free solution for companies to discover and participate in events, enabling them to develop more effective business strategies and reduce management costs. In addition to the existing automated surveys found on the site, Bestrade has developed partnerships with event organizers, allowing them to create self-directed smart satisfaction surveys in order to improve the accuracy of its analytics.

Bestrade features a powerful search engine that facilitates access to detailed information about domestic and international shows, fairs, conferences and exhibitions, including key contacts, venues, organizers, latest event news and community recommendations.

Bestrade is unique as it is the world’s only free business event directory that offers valuable crowdsourced feedback and information from attendees and their specific experiences along with a user-friendly, visual way to compare events, enabling users to make better and more informed decisions about which events best suit their needs.

“Bestrade has created a great business event search platform that is proving very useful to members and local partners such as myself. I use Bestrade daily to send information to my members, which include businesses throughout France., comments Martine Charvet, Enterprise Europe Network / CCi, the digital arm of the French Chamber of Commerce.

The company plans to expand to the Spanish language market in mid-2019, and then, the Asian market, targeting India, China, and Japan.