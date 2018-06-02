Logic Returns to Drai’s Nightclub

Last night, two-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper, Logic made a highly-anticipated return to the stage at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas. His first Drai’s LIVE show in more than three years, the young rapper was met with thunderous cheers as he went in on an electrifying set of some of his biggest hits like “Everyday,” “1-800-273-8255,” and many others. After bringing the house down at the rooftop hotspot, Logic returned to his stageside VIP booth to celebrate with friends. San Francisco wide receiver Pierre Garcon, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant, and DJ Henry Fong were each spotted taking in the late-night show with friends from their exclusive VIP booths.

A one-of-a-kind experience, Drai’s Las Vegas is at the forefront of the ever-changing day and nightlife scene, offering live, full-length concerts and DJ sets by celebrated artists. Strategically located at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo Blvd. on the rooftop of Caesars Entertainment’s 188-room boutique hotel The Cromwell, Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub takes entertainment and nightlife to new heights. The Strip’s only rooftop Beachclub includes multiple pools shaded by 10 towering palm trees, a variety of cabanas and bungalows, two full-service bars and a gourmet kitchen. Drai’s Nightclub is a dazzling, multi-level club with an expansive dance floor, massive LED lighting systems, and modern technology featuring more than 7,000 square feet of the most state of the art high definition LEDs in production, including a towering 80-sided LED disco ball – the only one of its kind. Additionally, the legendary Drai’s After Hours is back in its original location for its 21st year. For more information, visit DraisGroup.com and follow Drai’s on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – @draislv.

Photos: Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography