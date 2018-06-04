The Galleria at Sunset to host Las Vegas Artists’ Guild Galleria Fine Art Expo June 9 and June 10

The Galleria at Sunset is hosting the Las Vegas Artists’ Guild as they present the Las Vegas Artists’ Guild Galleria Fine Art Expo. The two-day art event will be on Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10. The Galleria Fine Art Expo will feature artwork from the Las Vegas Artists’ Guild. These award-winning artists from across the Vegas Valley area will be displaying the very best in fine art. Various mediums will be presented including oil and acrylic paintings, sculptures, glass, photography and more. The artists will offer both original works of artwork as well as fine art giclees for purchase. The expo is an excellent opportunity to meet the artists. Many of which will be giving live art demonstrations so the public can watch a masterpiece being created.

Free and open to the public The Galleria Fine Art Expo will be inside the Galleria at Sunset on the ground floor level at the center court.

The Las Vegas Artists’ Guild has been a driving force in the Las Vegas art community since 1996 and has hundreds of members. With monthly meetings, workshops and various art shows it strives to offer education and opportunities for artists. Members are currently exhibiting their artwork at the LVAG Members Gallery in the newly remodeled Art House located at 1229 Casino Center Blvd. in the heart of the 18b Arts District downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Artists’ Guild is a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization and presents annual Dale Karr Scholarships to worthy art projects that are in need of support. The board members are all volunteers who donate their time and energy to the guild. Las Vegas Artists’ Guild President, Jacie Urquidi-Maynard says “The LVAG guilds motto is ‘Artists Helping Artists,’ and it’s my pleasure to work for such an amazing group of artists who want to grow artistically. Their passion for the Las Vegas Valley art scene is amazing!” Jacie will be at ‘Welcome Table’ during the Las Vegas Artists’ Guild Galleria Fine Art Expo to answer questions about art and the guild. Membership sign-ups are available for those who wish to join and support the guild. Corporate sponsors are also welcome.

Jamie Cooper, CMD Marketing Director of the Galleria at Sunset says “The Galleria at Sunset is very excited to host The Galleria Fine Art Expo and we have plans to present the LVAG Galleria Fine Art Expo on a monthly basis. We feel that community involvement and supporting the arts is essential to maintaining the culture of the Las Vegas Valley.”

Las Vegas Artists’ Guild and The LVAG Galleria Fine Art Expo information may be found at LVArtistsGuild.org.