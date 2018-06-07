Santa Anita Races for the Rosés

by Nicole Muj

As The Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown is making final preparations for Saturday, June 9, the same day also marks Official National Rosé Day that will be fêted around the world.

Recently, the rosé trend was celebrated at the iconic Santa Anita Park where guests were invited for a special gathering Rosé at the Races, an exclusive event held on May 27 in the gorgeous Chandelier Room. The day featured rosé wines from Italy, California, as well as French wines by Bodvár-House of Rosés. Guests were invited for an afternoon of Thoroughbred racing and wine tasting and enjoyed a lovely buffet, dessert stations, and bespoke flower crown bar.

Held each year on the second Saturday in June, Official National Rosé Day was founded in 2014 by Bodvár Hafström, who literally created the “rosé movement” that today has become a worldwide phenomenon, with celebrations in Los Angeles, The Hamptons, Stockholm, Berlin, Rotterdam, Sydney, and Sardinia.

Bodvár comments, “I was delighted to participate in Rosé at the Races in the beautiful setting of Santa Anita Park. I’m pleased to invite everyone to share in the passion my wife Ann and I hold for rosé, as we prepare for the official day on the afternoon of June 9 at Marina del Rey Hotel, when wine lovers around the world will unite in honor of rosé. We hope that visitors to the races on the day will join me in our global toast.”

The 2017-18 season marks Santa Anita’s 81st year of operation. The names of its historic horses, including the legendary Seabiscuit, and famous individuals may have changed during its seven decades of racing, but Santa Anita’s prominence in the sport has remained constant. Each year Southern California horseracing fans flock to the park for annual major events like The Breeders’ Cup, special-themed days such as Rosé at the Races, and of course, to experience the Triple Crown races.

Racing lovers visiting Santa Anita Park this Saturday on Belmont race day, when Justify will race for the Crown, are also invited to join Bodvár in the traditional rosé toast at the official event in Marina del Rey.