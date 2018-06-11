25-Year Vegas star MAR reconnects with Mayor Oscar Goodman during Stirling Club luncheon

MAR recently attended the Stirling Club luncheon featuring former mayor Oscar Goodman as the speaker. The singer, entertainer, songwriter, director, and philanthropist was chic in black as she enjoyed the stories shared by Goodman.

He revealed his determination when he and wife Mayor Carolyn Goodman moved to Las Vegas driving across the country for days. He spoke of his law career defending some of the most notorious mobsters. Originally from Philadelphia, Goodman discussed how he traveled back to his hometown to learn how he could be one of the people to make Las Vegas one of the greatest cities in the world.

“We were fortunate and blessed to have his guidance,” MAR says. “Our city has changed greatly, and our building blocks are strong. I am thrilled to hear that his wife will run for another term.”

Bruce Merrin is the president of the Stirling Club, which presents luncheons, guest speakers, and other events. He also operates Celebrity Speakers & Entertainment Bureau and Bruce Merrin PR for 42 years.

As for her wardrobe, Mar says, “Since I’ve had designed several clothing lines I always had my own touch.”

For more info, follow her on Twitter and Instagram @maronthestrip10.

