NASCAR Super Late Models to highlight Chris Trickle Classic at The Bullring

Racing fans can get a double dose of the NASCAR Super Late Models division on Saturday night as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway honors one of its own at the Chris Trickle Classic at The Bullring.

Two 35-lap NASCAR Super Late Models features bookend a full schedule of racing on a special night, which will honor the memory of the late Chris Trickle. The former Bullring star died in 1998 after being the victim of a still unsolved drive-by shooting the previous year.

The 10-race slate also includes a 30-lap Jr. Late Models feature, 25-lap NASCAR Super Stocks and Bombers races, a 25-lap USLCI Legends race and a 20-lap USLCI Thunder Cars feature. In addition, attendees will be entertained with a 15-lap Skid Plate Cars race and 12-lap USLCI Bandolero Outlaws and Bandits features.

Fans can enjoy a pre-race autograph session on the track, where they can meet and mingle with their favorite drivers and get up close and personal with the 3/8-mile paved oval. Gates open at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, the autograph session runs from 6-6:45 p.m. and racing begins at 7.

Saturday’s race night is the seventh event at The Bullring in 2018 and is the second of three racing weekend in a six-week stretch for the short track. The highly popular Night of Fire is set for Tuesday, July 3, and will be the track’s final action for seven weeks until competition returns again with Back to School Night on Aug. 25.

A fun and affordable event, racing at The Bullring features $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 by calling the LVMS Ticket Office at 800.644.4444 or visiting LVMS.com and are $10 at the gate, and children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanying a ticketed adult.

Chris Trickle Classic

Saturday, June 16

5 p.m.–Spectator gates open

5:15 p.m.–Qualifying

USLCI Bandoleros group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Stocks group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Late Models single-car qualifying (15 minutes)

USLCI Legends group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Bombers group qualifying (3 laps)

Jr. Late Models group qualifying (3 laps)

6-6:45 p.m.–On-track autograph session

7 p.m.–Opening ceremonies/National anthem

7 p.m.

NASCAR Super Late Models feature No. 1 – 35 laps (30 minutes)

USLCI Thunder Cars feature – 20 laps (20 minutes)

Jr. Late Models feature – 30 laps (30 minutes)

NASCAR Super Stocks feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Bandits feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

Skid Plate Cars feature – 15 laps

NASCAR Bombers feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

USLCI Legends feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Super Late Models feature No. 2 – 35 laps (50 minutes)

*Schedule is subject to change.