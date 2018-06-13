Q&A: Ruby Lewis brings Marilyn Monroe to life in ‘Marilyn! The New Musical’

Diamonds are Ruby Lewis’s new best friend

The extraordinary world of Marilyn Monroe is now being told, musically, onstage at Paris Las Vegas in Marilyn! The New Musical. Acclaimed Broadway actress and Strip performer Ruby Lewis brings the icon to life, capturing the essence of Marilyn. Ruby spoke with ShowTickets about the unique experience of portraying the woman who embodied so much more than her sexy, bombshell image.