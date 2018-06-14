T-Fox to be honored with the Order of The Sword during a special show on Saturday

There is something different going on in town this weekend that is causing quite a stir around Las Vegas! T-Fox’s House Party is celebrating a significant milestone. The President of the United States has proclaimed the month of June as African-American Music Appreciation Month. To commemorate this month and to recognize our armed forces and military families in Nevada, the public is invited to attend a special T-Fox House Party show at no cost on Saturday, June 16.

This production also includes a traditional military Order of The Sword Presentation ceremony recognizing T-Fox for all his contributions to the military, community, and charities. All Military branches of the services are cordially invited to this event including all active duty members of the U.S. Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard as well as Reserves, the National Guard, veterans, retirees, wounded warriors and their families. The Las Vegas community will recognize and show their appreciation for our local Military members, Veterans, and their families during the show. The Nevada Governor Proclamation supports this spectacular and unique star-studded event.

The owner of the venue, Ray Koroghli, has deep compassion for Military members, veterans, wounded warriors and their families. He has invited everyone to attend the show for free to honor T-Fox as well as the Veteran and Military community.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman has called T-Fox “The Spirit of the Strip” and honored him with the Key to the City and a proclamation naming August 24 as T-Fox Day. He was also the proud recipient of the 2014 BMA Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year Award.

T-Fox will be conducting a Special T-Fox Show on Saturday, June 16. The red carpet begins at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. The Special Military Tradition Order of The Sword ceremony will begin at 10 p.m. Civilian attire is business casual, and Military members are encouraged to wear their service dress uniforms.

This special show will be held at the Oasis Ballroom located at the Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort, 2711 W. Windmill Lane. There is no cost, and the public is invited to attend free of charge. Call 702.290.4800 for more info.