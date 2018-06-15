Bodvár – House of Rosés Toasts National Rosé Day in Marina del Rey

Bodvar and Ann Hafström, founders of Bodvár – House of Rosés, joined celebrities, media, influencers and wine lovers on June 9 to fête Official National Rose Day, an annual, by-invitation event held in the Hamptons-inspired, waterfront setting of Marina del Rey Hotel.

Celebrities who celebrated the day included Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino, Jennifer Akerman and Tom Payne, Eugenia Kuzmina, Anna Vinterfall, Lena Jolton, Pooja Batra, Katarina Van Derham, Sabrina Bryan, Barrett Foa, Lotte Verbeek, Farah Abraham, Alice Amter, Maria Darkina, NFL star Willis Marshall, E! founder Larry Namer, artist YiZhou, and many others.

The event featured DJ Von Kiss, performances by rising pop star Cooper Phillip and violinist Gabriel Wheaton, a flower crown station, delicious food and desserts and signature wines by Bodvár – House of Rosés.

Bodvar commented, “The 2018 National Rosé Day was an unforgettable day! When I founded the official day in 2014, my goal was to create a new lifestyle experience, celebrating rosé and the joy of life it symbolizes. I am delighted that the rosé movement has become a true global phenomenon.”

Established as entertainment industry’s favorite rosé, the Provence-made wine was the exclusive rosé wine served backstage to nominees and presenters at the 90th Academy Awards. The wine was also served at special events during the Cannes Film Festival, Cinemoi’s Oscar-viewing parties, the Elite Awards/Miss & Mr. India America Pageant, Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills and recently, at Santa Anita Park’s “Rosé at the Races.”

Decanter Magazine’s World Wine Awards presented Bodvár No. 5 with the esteemed Gold Prize and Bodvár No. 1 received the Silver Prize at THE Rose Competition 2018, part of the American Fine Wine Competition.

Photos courtesy of Kerstin Alm, Michael Bezjian, Tshombe Sampson and Clinton H. Wallace.