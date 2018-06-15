Las Vegas Film Festival 2018 Features Films, Live Events and Documentaries

Written and photography by Nikki Artale

The 11th Annual Las Vegas Film Festival was presented with leaders Milo Kostelecky, President; Robin Greenspun Cine, Vegas President; Weston O’Dowell, Programming Director and Mike Plante, Captain of Strategy at the Brendan Theaters in the Palms Las Vegas June 6-10. Everyone appreciated their selection of feature films, the shorts programs by the students of UNLV, CNS and NSC and the video and cinema labs. Check www.lvff.com for more information.

An outstanding documentary featured Sammy Davis Jr: I’ve Gotta Be Me who achieved his American dream in a time of racial prejudice. Thankfully we have come a long way since then. A feature film The Unicorn showed a young couple in search of a threesome to celebrate and renew their re-engagement. It was directed by Robert Schwartzman and starred actors Lauren Lapkus (Jurassic World) and Nick Rutherford. The question and answer segment was very interesting. Lauren is such a natural actress and her rising star will make her famous.

Our young filmmakers and film lovers are wonderful storytellers and we look forward to watching their interesting and unique films. They are the stars of tomorrow.

Director Bridey Elliott directed her family, mother, father, and sisters in Clara’s Ghost and it surely does mean that a family that acts together stays together. The film is wonderful and it is a chance to believe in the supernatural spirit.

The volunteers, the assistants and the fabulous teams should be recognized and acknowledged for putting this film festival together and we look forward to next year.

