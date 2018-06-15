Vegas Executive, Richard Wilk, Throws Celebrity-Filled Birthday Celebration at the D Casino Hotel

What beats a Vegas birthday bash? Well, nothing… unless you throw some celebrities into the mix! Vegas executive, Richard Wilk, certainly knew how to do exactly that last Saturday! His famous friends, Steve “Baccala” Schirripa and Vincent “Big Pussy” Pastore hosted his 50th birthday party titled, “An Evening With a Couple of Sopranos”. Hundreds of guests were surprised with a performance by the MC of the night, “Dean Martin” (Vegas impersonator, Drew Anthony), a Q&A from the Soprano boys, and the most delicious food they could imagine (courtesy of Andiamo Italian Steakhouse and Donut Mania). On top of all that, the D casino owner Derek Stevens and wife Nicole joined in on the celebration along with, some recognizable faces who were seated among the crowd. MMA legend, Randy Couture, his girlfriend, the beautiful Mindy Robinson, actor Chuck Zito, Corey Harrison of Pawn Stars, and Brett Raymer of Tanked (and owner of Donut Mania). Honestly, it can’t get much better than that. Happy birthday, Richard!