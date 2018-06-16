‘Bachelor’ Stars Haley and Emily Ferguson Dine at Andiamo With VGK Players

Not only were most of the record-breaking Vegas Golden Knights enjoying their season “farewell” dinner at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, located inside the D Casino Hotel, but they also added some beauty to their brawn! Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise stars, Haley and Emily Ferguson, accompanied the team, their family, and friends on Wednesday night. Emily is the girlfriend of Vegas’ beloved William “Wild Bill” Karlsson, and both twins are close buddies of goaltender, Oscar Dansk. The D Las Vegas was, once again, jam-packed with famous faces… what a treat for the downtown #VegasBorn fans!