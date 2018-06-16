Vegas Golden Knights Dine at Andiamo After Stick Salute in Downtown Vegas

For the past year, downtown Vegas has been deemed the “hockey hot spot”, and this past Wednesday proved no different! Players from the beloved Vegas Golden Knights gathered on Fremont Street Experience’s 3rd Street stage, right outside of the D Casino Hotel, for a “Stick Salute” to the city and VGK fans. Afterward, fourteen of the Knights were escorted through the casino’s back entrance and into Andiamo, the top-rated Italian steakhouse in the city. Alex Tuch, James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault, Nate Schmidt, Erik Haula, Luca Sbisa, Cody Eakin, Brayden McNabb, Reilly Smith, Shea Theodore, Malcolm Subban, Oscar Dansk, William Karlsson and Jon Merrill brought their family, friends, and significant others for a special “summer sendoff” dinner at one of their favorite dining hot spots in the city (thanks to the D’s owner, Derek Stevens, for the incredible experience). The restaurant’s signature steaks, pasta, and desserts filled the tables (and the stomachs). What a perfect way to fuel up for summer vacation!