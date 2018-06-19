Looking For A Party Tonight? Check Out The EINDRINK App

In this new social media age, the public sphere has become more inclusive, creating the need to share experiences. Meeting someone “in person” has become a major event, and virtually impossible, whether it be your soul mate or your best friend.

The PR, marketing and social media experts of The Hollywood Trinity have the answer – EINDRINK, The Purple, Party Poppin’ mobile app that allows users to interact online but connect offline.

Created by European tech-entrepreneur Adrian Brezulianu, EINDRINK is about personalization, offering tailored communication to users based on their interests, location, usage behavior and more.

“Personalization is critical in making a mobile user’s experience delightful,” says Hollywood Trinity’s social media expert Diego Valdez. “With EINDRINK, it’s easy to treat users with a personalized experience. The Purple Party Poppin’ app can let users set their preferences at the start, based on which users can be served with customized content.”

The EINDRINK app can also customize recommendations and updates, identify a user’s location in real time to provide geography-specific content, enabling them to find the best parties and events in town. In addition to improving the user experience, EINDRINK’s personalization serves to increase the percentage of visitors who take the desired action.

The Hollywood Trinity is comprised of Doris Bergman/Bergman Public Relations, marketing strategist Holly Davidson, and social media influencer Diego Valdez, along with over 10 associates and experts in their respective fields.