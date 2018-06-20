Las Vegas HEALS to Host 7th Annual ‘Inspired Excellence in Healthcare Awards’

Las Vegas HEALS (Health, Education, Advocacy and Leadership of Southern Nevada), a nonprofit membership-based healthcare association, will recognize a group of deserving honorees as part of the 7th Annual “Inspired Excellence in Healthcare Awards” for their outstanding contributions to the Southern Nevada community.

Inspired by the pioneer exploits of Dr. Royce W. Martin, Las Vegas’ first chief surgeon, circa 1905, the award will recognize physicians of good standing in their professional and personal life, who have demonstrated achievements of exceptional leadership, and management proficiency to enhance strategic and operational effectiveness of healthcare delivery in their practice/community. The candidates sought should be worthy of recognition from colleagues as the best in their field, individuals who ignite and inspire continued possibilities for healthcare excellence. The candidates can be physicians and non-physicians.

Nominations are open now through Friday, July 27, and can be emailed to nominate@lasvegasheals.org. Entries submitted on behalf of a healthcare group will be limited to one recipient per organization.

Past recipients have included the following healthcare leaders: Dr. Joseph Adashek, Dr. Chowdhury Ahsan, Dr. Mary Ann Allison, Dr. Howard Baron, Ms. Shelley Berkley, Dr. Charles Bernick, Dr. Joel Bower, Dr. Dale Carrison, Dr. Jim Christensen, Dr. Michael Ciccolo, Mr. Bob Cooper, Dr. Michael Crovetti, Dr. Jeff Cummings, Dr. Rutu Ezhuthachan, Dr. Mitchell Forman, Dr. Oscar Goodman, Jr., Dr. Joe Hardy, Dr. Don Havins, Dr. Florence Jameson, Dr. Yevgeniy Khavkin, Dr. Edwin Kingsley, Dr. J.D. McCourt, Dr. Russ Nevins, Dr. Ben Rodriguez, Dr. Anashu Shah, Dr. David Steinberg, Dr. Steven Thomas, Dr. Nick Vogelzang, Dr. Troy Watson, Dr. Dyland Wint, and Dr. Carolyn Yucha.

“This annual gala will be a very special event this year as Las Vegas HEALS celebrates its 15-year anniversary,” said Doug Geinzer, CEO of Las Vegas HEALS. “We are looking forward to honoring a group of individuals who set a higher standard for the healthcare community in Southern Nevada. Their contributions to our community are well deserving of recognition.”

Founded in 2002, Las Vegas HEALS (Health, Education, Advocacy, and Leadership in Southern Nevada) is a nonprofit, membership-based association whose mission is to foster strategic alliances in the healthcare community, collaborating on workforce issues, and being a proactive force for legislative initiatives to improve access and the delivery of quality healthcare. The organization now represents members who collectively employ over 34,000 healthcare professionals. Multiple task forces, councils and committees meet on a regular basis to address various issues and opportunities.

The 7th annual gala will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. Individuals interested in attending or sponsoring the event should contact Las Vegas HEALS at 702-952-2477 or click here.