Plenty of movement atop Bullring points standings after 7th racing weekend

Saturday’s Chris Trickle Classic provided great racing and ample opportunities for drivers at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to make moves in the points standings.

Six drivers gained ground atop their divisional rankings by adding to their leads, while a trio of points leaders saw their advantages shrink after the dust had settled. Vinny Raucci Jr. (NASCAR Bombers) broke a tie with Kyle Jacks at the top of that division with his fourth consecutive race victory, and Chris Bosley (USLCI Thunder Cars), Kyle Keller (Jr. Late Models), Amilleo Thomson (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws) and Landon Gresser (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) also used feature wins to add to their leads.

Four-time track champion Michael Todd Glazier also added to his lead atop the USLCI Legends class thanks to a strong showing, but other points leaders were not as lucky. NASCAR Super Late Models points leader Jimmy Parker Jr. lost ground to six-time track champion Scott Gafforini after cutting a tire in the first of the twin 35-lap races, while Gafforini had a strong night with two runner-up finishes and Kayli Barker moved into fourth place with her first career win in the division.

NASCAR Super Stocks leader Sam Jacks was forced out of the race early with engine trouble and lost ground to race winner Mason Sargent, but still leads his fellow teenager 171-160 in the standings. Cindy Clark’s maiden win in the Skid Plate Car feature helped her gain ground on points leader Racer X, who holds a 99-90 advantage heading into the next event.

The NASCAR Modifieds did not run over the weekend, but are part of the racing lineup when the action returns to the 3/8-mile paved oval for the highly anticipated Night of Fire on Tuesday, July 3. Drivers in nine of The Bullring’s 10 full-time classes will accumulate points through Championship Night on Saturday, Oct. 6, with the Jr. Late Models divisional title decided at the Senator’s Cup Fall Classic on Oct. 20.

Spectators can save money by buying tickets in advance through the LVMS Ticket Office at 800-644-4444 or online at LVMS.com, and all children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. The Bullring concession stand offers great prices, including $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through June 16 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Jimmy Parker Jr. 185; 2. Scott Gafforini 173; 3. Dennis Rock 160; 4. Kayli Barker 149; 5. Tyler Fabozzi 145; 6. David Anderson 136; 7. Dezel West 120; 8. Johnny Spilotro 109; 9. Stan Mullis 103; 10. Steve Anderson 100; 11. Charlie Pike 97; 12. Ray Hoffman 74; 13. Toni Breidinger 43; 14. Kayla Eshleman 36; 15. Dustin Ash 30; 16. Justin Johnson 25; 17. Luke Hall 22; 18. Warren Knipper 12; 19. Dee Cable 10.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Vinny Raucci Jr. 168; 2. Kyle Jacks 164; 3. Adam Simon 145; 4. Tim Maserang 135; 5. Jim Merlino 130; 6. Michael Miller 90; 7. (tie) Mark Skinner and Zachery Nicholls 89; 9. Anthony Mann 68; 10. Steve Danko 66; 11. Joseph Bradbury 65; 12. Kirk Hance 51; 13. Bradley Thompson 39; 14. Carl Duryee 34; 15. (tie) Robert Schumacher and Tia Guy 32; 17. James Menasco 25; 18. Court Connell and Cody Schumacher 20; 20. (tie) Steve Dewey and Vinny Raucci Sr. 19; 22. Billy Hern 18; 23. Matthew Cunningham 12; 24. (tie) Joe Wright and Arlie Daniel 9; 26. Gary Griffiths 8; 27. Anthony Riegert 6; 28. Aaron McMorran 5; 29. Jason Merlino 3.

NASCAR Modifieds

1. Doug Hamm 115; 2. Brian Reed 112; 3. Pat Petrie 88; 4. Ron Reed 72; 5. Steve Durbin 65; 6. Mason Sargent 58; 7. Tom Pfundstein 56; 8. Payton Garofalo 53; 9. Justin Miller 52; 10. Joe DeGuevara 44; 11. Vinny Raucci Jr. 38; 12. Chris Bray 26; 13. (tie) Lynn Hardy and Cameron Morga 25; 15. Tadd Burns 20; 16. Barry Egolf 12; 17. Jason Irwin 9.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Sam Jacks 171; 2. Mason Sargent 160; 3. Chuck DeGuevara 130; 4. Matt Cunningham 114; 5. Matt Larsen 104; 6. Chad Mattos 90; 7. Billy Paddack Jr. 67; 8. Jim Merlino 61; 9. Ethan DeGuevara 25; 10. Robert Negrete 20; 11. Eric Martin 18.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Michael Todd Glazier 164; 2. Branden Giannini 153; 3. Dylan Fabozzi 151; 4. Jaron Giannini 149; 5. Jason Irwin 118; 6. Jordon Holloway 102; 7. (tie) Devin Lane and Brian Williams 88; 9. Jace Jones 77; 10. Gary Wegener 72; 11. DeShawn Skinner 56; 12. Parker Steele 50; 13. (tie) Zachary Telford and John Hans 46; 15. Doug Petsco 42; 16. Bruce Silver 41; 17. Kayla Eshleman 39; 18. Ryan Rackley 30; 19. Mike Alcaro 28; 20. Brent Bcheidmantle 26; 21. D.J. Canipe 25; 22. Colton Page 24; 23. Ricky De Le Ree 22; 24. (tie) Wayne Barlock and Drew Dollar 21; 26. (tie) Sammy Smith and Braden Rogers 20; 28. (tie) Jason Hulvey, Derek Debbis, Cody Brown and Travis Roe 17; 32. Tanner Reif 16; 33. (tie) Darrell Stewart, Cody Dempster and Cole Kaetts 14; 36. Andy Hulcy 12; 37. (tie) Donna Gunther and Krystal Faulkingham 10; 39. (tie) Gary Luck and Cheyenne Schindler 9; 41. Jovan Fox 6; 42. Brian Lane 1.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Chris Bosley 89; 2. Doug Germano 74; 3. Darin Calloway 62; 4. Roger Hocking 45; 5. Ed Hohman 39; 6. Bobby Rupert 24.

Jr. Late Models

1. Kyle Keller 106; 2. R.J. Smotherman 100; 3. Austin Edwards 99; 4. Cody Kiemele 31; 5. Tanner Reif 30.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Amilleo Thomson 193; 2. Kaden Crouch 177; 3. Cameron Guy 163; 4. Cody Brown 152; 5. Chloe Lynch 149; 6. Brendan Tracy 130; 7. Camden Larsen 50; 8. Cody Kiemele 48; 9. Haylee Morris 36; 10. (tie) Ethan DeGuevara and Riley Massey 21; 12. Adam Farr 17; 13. Skyler Meisenbach 15.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Landon Gresser 208; 2. Sabastian Lafia 183; 3. Tuscan Nuccitelli 180; 4. Ashton Leonard 123; 5. Alexis Bjork 108; 6. Owen Romzek 99; 7. A.J. Blackwill 91; 8. Levi Barral 86; 9. Branch Danko 71; 10. Eliana Danko 61; 11. Jake Bollman 57; 12. Trayc Walker-Scott 44; 13. Brody Moore 38; 14. Tyler Reif 20; 15. Mekena Mitchell 12; 16. Aedyn Sawyer 10.

Skid Plate Cars

1. Racer X 99; 2. Cindy Clark 90; 3. James Brazzeal 83; 4. Dennis Dowell 79; 5. Ben Williams 74; 6. William Good 71; 7. Jeff Bargerhuff 69; 8. Scott Stockwell 61; 9. (tie) Robert Leahy and Matt Esposito 36; 11. John Petsco 31; 12. Blake Greenwood 29; 13. Rowdy Rob 22; 14. Fred Droegemueller 21; 15. Billy Paddack 12; 16. Larry Dowell 11; 17. Nick Nuccitelli 9.