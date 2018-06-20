PRECIOUS VODKA to Launch in U.S. Market

From Europe to Asia, Precious Vodka has become the preferred premium vodka of choice. The quality, taste and diamond-shaped bottle, each topped with a semi-precious stone, epitomizes luxury and this year, Precious Vodka is set to launch in all 50 U.S. states.

Brand owner Kip Kimerly explains, “We have just begun our U.S. distribution and have already achieved elite global status, having received multiple awards, five to be exact, from the highly prestigious San Francisco World Spirit Competition.”

Kimerly selected internationally known brand ambassador Diego Valdez to represent the United States launch. Valdez is the former brand ambassador for The Diageo Corporation (Don Julio, Cîroc, Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, etc.). Valdez comments, “Precious Vodka not only embodies luxury at its finest, the affordability makes it the crown jewel of all vodkas.”

Founded in 2010, and produced by one of the oldest distilleries in Eastern Europe, Precious Vodka was initially launched in Europe and Australia to rave reviews and is now sold in over 40 countries worldwide.

Distilled, bottled and packaged in Bulgaria, the vodka is produced from distiller-grown and harvested organic winter wheat, and then nourished with post glacial subterranean spring water. Only the top 10 percent of the annual harvest makes it to the distillation process. The product is six times distilled and triple charcoal filtered, thereby delivering only the highest quality spirit.

“While in Bulgaria, I was introduced to Precious Vodka by the world-renowned Bulgarian Mateev Family. Stefan Mateev developed the formula and presented me with the opportunity to distribute the brand in the United States and abroad,” says Kimerly.

Precious Vodka is currently available in stores throughout Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Mississippi, and soon in Nevada.

The diamond bottle with a semi-precious stone (750 ml) is available for $49.99, and the liter bottle is available for $29.99.