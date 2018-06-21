5 ways to attract buyers to your property

If you’re planning to sell your property anytime soon, then there are lots of things you need to sort out, from finding a real estate agent to getting potential buyers through the door and making a sale. If you’re looking to sell fast, then you need to make sure you wow those who come to visit your home, and wow them quickly! You want them to leave, thinking “we’ve got to buy this place.” So, how do you make that jaw-dropping impression? Here are five ways to attract buyers and hold their attention.

Get the experts in

When selling your home, you can go it alone. But, if you want to ease the stress and have peace of mind, it’s probably best to call in the experts. You need to find a real estate agent who can market the full potential of your property, highlighting its best features across its well-established communication channels, and reach those potential buyers that you want to get interested.

Of course, an agent will also know the property market where you live very well and help advise you on a realistic selling price.

If you don’t know where to start in terms of finding a real estate agent, then why not ask your co-workers, friends or family if they have any recommendations. Personal endorsements can help you make an informed choice.

The Wow Factor

Before you get any visits booked in for potential buyers to come and see your property, you need to make sure it’s ready to welcome them in style. This means having a good look at your home from the outside. Does it have the “wow factor?” If you drove up to it for the first time, would you be thinking “this is amazing, I want to live here?” If you wouldn’t, then it’s time to get to work on it.

Have a look at things like the woodwork, the window frames, the roof. What kind of shape are they in? If they are looking old and tired, you should be considering getting some work done to revive them. You’ll also be wanting to make sure that any external paintwork is in good condition.

As well as the building itself, any garden areas will also be seen straight away by potential buyers. So, if your flowers are looking like they are taking their last breath, then you need to get them sorted. And what about the grass? Is it looking green and healthy?

They say that first impressions last and they certainly do when it comes to attracting people to your home. Potential buyers will make decisions in their minds within seconds of setting their eyes on your home, and unfortunately, you can’t re-do the first impression.

Free of pests

A big turn off for people coming to view your house is pests. So, if you suspect any infestations of insects or animals, then you need to take action fast! Not only can they be a health hazard, but some can also destroy parts of your property. You wouldn’t want any visitors to see evidence of that, not if you want to sell your home anyway! You should call in the experts to have a look around, to assess any issues and to recommend a solution. For instance, check out mosquito exterminator services.

What’s on the inside?

The wow factor needs to continue inside your home. How are things looking on the other side of the door? One thing buyers will want to do is to imagine living in the property themselves, and that means giving them space and inspiration to enable that to happen. If your property is cluttered, full of junk, then you need to think about moving some of it out. That doesn’t mean you have to throw things in the trash. You could move them into storage or into the house of a friend or relative temporarily.

The aim is to leave all your rooms looking spacious, light and clutter-free. People can then think about where all their belongings and furniture can fit. It’s an important part of the jigsaw which makes up the house-buying decision-making process.

Once you have de-cluttered, you then need to look at the decor of your home. Do the walls need some fresh paint? Are the floors looking clean? How about the curtains? If rooms are looking tired, then you’re going to struggle to make a great impression on those coming to visit. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on changing everything, but you do need your home to look good.

You should focus your efforts too on places like the bathroom and kitchen. These are two places in your home which are often very important to potential buyers, and they can determine whether someone wants to buy your property or not. Yes, it can come simply down to size, but it can also come down to the facilities that you have and their condition.

Take the bathroom, for instance. If you don’t have a shower, then that could really turn someone off. Or if you do and it is really dirty, then it can have a similar effect. In the kitchen, people will be looking for space, areas to prepare food. For many, the kitchen is a social area, so it will form a big part of their decision making about whether to invest in your property or not.

A friendly smile

Another way you can make an excellent impression with potential buyers is through a good old-fashioned warm welcome. When hiring a real estate agent, you need to consider whether they will project the right image. Ideally, you want to find someone who will be enthusiastic and passionate about your property, making buyers feel valued and understood.

If you will be around for some of the viewings, it’s the same. Make sure you have a nice big smile to welcome potential buyers, be open and honest about your property and the local area. It will count for a lot, and could make the difference between a sale and no sale!