They’ve Still Got It: Sugarland returns to Vegas with STILL THE SAME TOUR

By Amanda Gelbart

An uplifting moment in the stir of political chaos, the country music duo Sugarland performed in the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 16. As part of their STILL THE SAME 2018 TOUR, Sugarland put on a fantastic show that made concertgoers think critically about how people interact with those persons that are different while allowing the nostalgia of the duo’s early hits settles into the soul.

Sugarland thoroughly entertained a packed house. Artists Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen first warmed up the crowd as the opening acts before Sugarland came out to applause. The group is currently touring after a five-year hiatus promoting the release of the duo’s new album Bigger and the solo albums both Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush recently released.

Nettles and Bush put on stellar performances. The musicality in Nettles’ voice was apparent in every song she sang. The focus was on the music and having fun for the entire concert, so the theatrics and costuming were kept conservative. In total the duo performed 20 songs during the regular set and was quickly ushered back on stage to play a two-song encore. The overall performance was quite enjoyable, and the fans were thrilled to see the duo live.

During most of the concert, the fans knew every word, danced, and sang along with the band. One song, though, took the entire arena back. “Tony,” originally sung by Patty Griffin, sent a powerful message to the audience. “Everyone is welcome here” Nettles declared. The song relates the story of a young man still in school, Tony, who is ashamed of his sexuality and commits suicide. Nettles felt it is integral to remind everyone during Pride Month, that everyone needs to support LGBTQ friends and colleagues. It was awe-inspiring to see a country artist choose to advocate for this group during one of their concerts.

Bigger was released as a joint venture with Big Machine Records and UMG Nashville. “Babe” is their newest single from the album, written by Taylor Swift, is currently in the Top 30 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart and at Country radio. Bigger is Sugarland’s first new album in eight years, and Bush and Nettles co-wrote nearly all of the songs on the album.

STILL THE SAME 2018 TOUR will crisscross its way through 49 cities in North America this summer. Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen will provide support through July 14 while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will join the lineup from July 19 through September 9. For tickets and a full list of date, click here.