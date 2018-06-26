DNX Bars: Not the typical healthy snack but full of protein and taste

By Debbie Hall

Most people love a snack mid-morning, mid-afternoon or midnight. There is also a desire to eat healthily and not give in to the temptation of sugary treats or heavy food. DNX Foods has developed the DNX Bar, a 100 percent clean, nutrient-rich bar made with wholesome and organic ingredients that are also delicious.

These bars offer protein through grass-fed beef, grass-fed bison, and free-range chicken combined with organic fruits and vegetables. The DNX bar provides a convenient way to fuel energy, satisfy hunger and deliver delicious, complete nutrition.

People living a Paleo lifestyle should not have to eat candy bars masquerading as protein bars. DNX Bars offer all-natural and organic ingredients. Those seeking a way to curb their hunger will find this bar filling without giving in to the temptation of empty calories.

There are six choices including Peri Peri Free Range Chicken bar featuring the flavors of ginger, cayenne, garlic, and cardamom. The Free Range Chicken Bar is made from vegetarian fed free range chickens and organic fruits, and vegetables with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. With only one gram of net carbs, these protein bars are Paleo-friendly and keto compliant.

The Grass Fed Bison Jamaican Style meat-based protein bar blends Jamaican flavors infused with grass-fed bison and organic fruits and vegetables. There is a depth of flavor from paprika, garlic, horseradish, and orange peel. The addition of coconut oil and Medjool dates takes its taste to a new level.

For a little spice, the Mexican Style bar combines organic spices including cayenne pepper, chili powder, garlic powder dark roast paprika, and cumin. Sweet potato and Medjool dates temper heat with sweetness for a balance. Crumble this bar up and use it in place of ground beef on tacos and taco salads.

Grass Fed Beef Sweet Potato Pecan bar combines the taste of a pecan pie and sweet potato pie combined with organic sweet potatoes, pecans, sunflower seeds and Goji berries, plus exotic spices like Sacha Inchi and Moringa Oleifera to wake up the senses. The Grass Fed Beef Dark Cacao Cherry Coconut bar explodes with flavor with the tartness of the organic cherries perfectly balanced by the dark cacao nibs with deliciously sweet organic Medjool dates, cherries, coconut, cacao nibs, sweet potatoes, and colorful spices like garlic, Moringa Oleifera, and Sacha Inchi. The Grass Fed Beef Fennel Sweet Potato bar contains sweet potatoes and fennel blending savory and sweet along with the hearty flavor of grass-fed beef, Goji berries, garlic, Sachi Inchi, and Moringa Oleifera.

DNX Bars are the evolution of protein bars and jerky as a portable snack. The fruits, vegetables, superfoods, and spices are all organic, and there are no artificial ingredients or preservatives. This bar is for those seeking non-GMO, gluten free, and dairy free protein bars. Superfoods are sourced from around the world with only clean ingredients. Bars are Whole30-approved, low in sodium, and completely free of artificial preservatives and ingredients, fillers, antibiotics, hormones, GMO’s, dairy, soy, gluten, MSG, and added sugars. The super-premium, wholefood ingredients used in DNX Bars also make them high in protein, Omega-3, Vitamin B12, and prebiotics. The skills of nutritionists, fitness experts, and culinary artisans developed these flavors and nutrition. The bars are vacuum-packed and stay fresh for a year without refrigeration.

When DNX Foods founder John Rooney made the conscious decision to change his unhealthy, sedentary lifestyle, he embarked on a fitness and wellness journey. While adopting a regular exercise and clean-eating routine, he found an endless array of processed, artificial, low-quality snack bars with unpronounceable ingredients and misleading labels. He employed experts to develop a snack that would never compromise taste or nutrition.

DNX bars are available for purchase at Sprouts, Amazon and dnxbar.com. Free shipping is offered until June 30 if ordering from dnxbar.com, which makes the bar even better.