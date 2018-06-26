Golden Rainbow Hosts 32nd Annual Ribbon of Life at the Foundry at SLS

Featured photo of hosts Sean McAllister and Edie by Brenton Ho

Over 600 guests gathered for a sold-out show at the Foundry at SLS for Golden Rainbow’s 32nd annual Ribbon of Life, raising nearly $85,000 for critically needed services for those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Edie, from “Zumanity,” and Sean McAllister, from FOX 5’s MORE Show, served as hosts for the show as they introduced over 150 performers from more than 30 Strip shows. Entitled “The Show Must Go On,” the original production featured numbers influenced by classic Broadway musicals and the iconic British performers and composers, including a George Michael medley, “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by the Rolling Stones, “Mercy” by Duffy, “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie, a Queen medley, and many more.

Performers from top Las Vegas shows gathered and volunteered their time and talents to support Golden Rainbow’s production, including Human Nature, Chippendales, Tenors of Rock, cast members from “BAZ- A Musical Tour de Force,” “Le Reve- The Dream,” “The Beatles LOVE,” “Zombie Burlesque,” “Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding,” “WOW- World of Wonder,” “Fantasy,” “Opium,” and more.

During the show, a heartfelt video was shown, showcasing a few of Golden Rainbow’s client stories and how the organization has changed their lives. Golden Rainbow Executive Director Gary Costa and Ribbon of Life Producer Pietra Sardelli greeted the audience and thanked them for their support.