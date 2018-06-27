4 Ways You Can Stay On Top Of Workplace Stress

Some stress at work is to be expected, but long-term acute stress can result in serious health complications such as anxiety, high blood pressure, and abnormal heart rhythms. You could find yourself having to have time off from work as a result. Absenteeism has a knock on effect on company management and profit as it can lead to employee disengagement, loss of productivity, excess manager time, and loss of wages. It’s crucial to know how to stay calm and collected at work and to make your work environment as conducive to work as possible. There are many ways to try and combat stress, and here are four of some of the most useful and simple to put into practice.

Keep A Folder

If you’re an employee, then you must keep a record of your wages, deadlines, work completed, shift patterns, overtime, and expected taxes. Some companies will help you sort out these out, but it’s always best to keep a record for yourself to refer to. You can use a check stub maker to keep track of wages, and tax amounts deductions, and create Microsoft excel pages to save spreadsheets detailing important data. Keep this folder at home, and stored in a safe place inside a filing cabinet or locked drawer, for example.

Organize Workplace Processes

Workplace processes allow your business to function on a day-to-day basis, and they’re crucial to how work is carried out and completed appropriately. You need to ensure that your team’s work is made as easy and straightforward as it can be, and you can do this by streamlining processes and improving workflow. Ask for staff feedback, inventory the entire office from desktop organization and filing, to warehouse coordination, and then analyze results once you’ve collected data from your assessment. Once this has been done, you can prioritize certain areas that need attention and prepare to adjust them.

Consult Your Team

Cultivating a happy workplace isn’t hard once you understand how people work. If you’re the manager of a company working in an office, you should ask every member of your team what they feel could be done to improve working conditions, and what might make working in the office space more enjoyable and less pressurized. Consider creating reasonable office hours in which you’ll be on hand to answer queries and listen to any points your team has to raise. Your staff will have the first-hand experience of working with your management and technology systems, so their thoughts and opinions on such can be hugely insightful.

Minimize Burn Out And Boost Morale

You need to be aware of when your team is flagging, for whatever reason. Listen to your employees when they raise questions and issues, and try to fix their problems as soon as you’re alerted to them. This, in turn, will boost morale as your staff knows that you care about their welfare and respect their opinions. Boost overall morale by recognizing achievements, and congratulating your team when they go above and beyond and perform well.