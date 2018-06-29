Say Goodbye To Baldness With Hair Building Fibers And Hair Loss Concealer

Losing your hair can be a traumatizing experience, and it can be challenging to deal with it. Luckily, there are plenty of methods that can be used including hair loss concealer and hair building fibers.

Hair loss concealer

This concealer can be used to mask bald patches. It is almost unnoticeable, even in strong lights. This product is ideal for male pattern baldness, and it is rich in moisturizers. Once again, you have two options. You can choose a concealer that comes as a lotion. They are cheaper, but they don’t last that long. You can also buy a water-activated powder. This type of concealer lasts longer, and it has a matte aspect.

Concealer is great when you just want to mask bald spots. The moment you can see your scalp through the hair you can start using a concealer. This is usually the first option, and if that is not enough, you can look for a better option such as hair building fibers.

How to use it?

Hair loss concealer should only be used in the places where hair exists. You can also comb over your hair to cover bald spots. Pulling your hair from the sides is a useful technique if you want to mask certain imperfections, and concealer will be the last touch.

You will need a damp sponge applicator in order to apply the water activated concealer, and you can do the same thing for the lotion one.

Hair building fibers

They are microfibers that are able to bond with the hair, in order to make it look fuller. They use static electricity in order to do that. You can choose between two options: synthetic fibers or natural keratin ones. The natural fibers use the same component that can be found in human hair. While the results are similar, the prices are higher for keratin fibers.

Fibers are generally used when hair concealer is no longer enough. Make sure that you pick hair building fibers that are just as dark as your hair. If they are darker or lighter, it will become evident that you are using hair fibers. You should know that hair building fibers are also available for white and grey hair.

How to use them?

When you apply hair building fibers, you should make sure that your hair is completely dry and washed recently. You will need to shake the container before you use it so that you create static electricity.

Buy high-quality products

Before you buy a hair loss concealer or hair building fibers, it is essential that you do your research. You need to choose brands that you can trust. Read the reviews and talk with other clients so you can get a better idea about a product. Additionally, you do not have to go to a salon in order to get professional products. You can find high-quality products online.