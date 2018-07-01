The Cocktail Cabaret Celebrates 100 Shows at Caesars Palace Cleopatra’s Barge

A group of Caesars Palace executives and the producers and cast of the hit show, “The Cocktail Cabaret” celebrated 100 shows with a packed and enthusiastic audience at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace on Friday, June 29.

This critically acclaimed show is the first on the Las Vegas Strip created and produced by PK Entertainment, a Las Vegas-based entertainment company founded by powerhouse musical team Keith Thompson (“Jersey Boys,” “Idaho! The Comedy-Musical” and “The Composers Showcase” at The Smith Center) and Fortenberry, a sought-after and award-winning pianist who has played for 10 Broadway productions and eight national tours and was the Liberace hand/body double for actor Michael Douglas in HBO’s biopic, “Behind the Candelabra.” Thompson wrote the music and lyrics for three of the songs in the show.

“The Cocktail Cabaret” is an upbeat, stylish, intimate musical cabaret-style revue, reminiscent of vintage Vegas, designed to enhance the cocktail hour experience as a prelude to dinner, the theatre, special event or fun night on the town. With seating for 150 in Cleopatra’s Barge, this 70-minute show features a combination of original music and well-known stylized and re-imagined modern standards.

Four of the best powerhouse singers in Las Vegas, many with numerous Broadway credits and growing local, national and international fanbases, perform a variety of songs including such hits as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “That’s Life,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” a cocktail medley, a tribute to the blues and many more.

The stellar singers performing in “The Cocktail Cabaret” include Broadway veterans Niki Scalera (“Hairspray,” “Tarzan,” “Footloose”) and Eric Jordan Young (“Rock of Ages,” “Vegas! The Show,” “Ragtime,” “CHICAGO,” “Seussical the Musical,” “Look of Love,” “Dreamgirls”), Maren Wade (“America’s Got Talent,” “Confessions of a Showgirl,” “Pin Up,” “50 Shades! The Parody”), along with rising multilingual classical/pop cross-over vocalist Daniel Emmet who has commanded stages from The Staples Center in Los Angeles to the Palais Todesco in Vienna.

The singers are joined on stage by a four-piece band led by renowned pianist Fortenberry, whose career has taken him to concert stages from Lincoln Center to Carnegie Hall, from The Kennedy Center to The White House, and around the U.S. performing his own solo concerts, “The Man At The Piano” and “The Hands of Liberace,” to rave reviews.

The awesome band with Fortenberry includes drummer Don Meoli (“Jersey Boys”), bassist Josh Jones (“Million Dollar Quartet”) and saxophonist Eric Tewalt (Celine Dion, “Jersey Boys”).

Truly a piece of Caesars Palace’s storied history, Cleopatra’s Barge offers a classic Vegas lounge and bar experience. With its intimate size and red and gold décor, the luxurious floating barge is an ornate replica of the graceful craft that transported the royalty of Egypt on the Nile River in the time of Julius Caesar.

Showtime is 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday with summer dark dates: July 4, July 18-21, Aug. 1-4, and Aug. 8-11. General admission tickets are $39 and VIP tickets are $59. Additional service fees apply. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CocktailCabaret.com, visit any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office or call 702-777-2782.

Photos by Ross Kyker Photo