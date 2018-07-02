MEET THE ENIGMATIC STAR OF ‘XAVIER MORTIMER’S MAGICAL DREAM’

by Debbie Hall

Visiting Las Vegas is a dream come true for many, and Xavier Mortimer adds to the fantasy as the star of Xavier Mortimer’s Magical Dream. The only Cirque performer (Michael Jackson One) currently headlining a residency show, he transports his audience into his netherworld of dreams, nightmares, and visions. Magical talents and eccentric characters filled the theater, amazing and delighting the audience. Mortimer stepped back into reality to speak with BestofVegas.com about his unique perspective on performing.

