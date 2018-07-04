Ash wins Spirit of ’76 NASCAR Super Late Models race at Night of Fire

Victory puts him one away from second place all-time at The Bullring

When Dustin Ash races at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he makes it count.

He did exactly that on the Night of Fire on Tuesday, dominating the 76-lap “Spirit of ’76” NASCAR Super Late Models race to secure his 57th career trip to the Winner’s Circle. The Las Vegas driver crossed the finish line 5.225 seconds ahead of Tyler Fabozzi to climb to within one victory of a tie for second place all-time with Phil Goodwin.

Ash, who also won the season-opener on March 11, is also closing in on the all-time leader, Scott Gafforini, who has 66. He was happy to make one of his rare starts to pay off in a big way.

“That’s pretty cool (to tie Goodwin), but I think I should go out and get Scotty (Gafforini) now,” Ash said. “I make a business of working on (race cars), and unfortunately I can’t come out and race every time, but was lucky to make a couple this year. Man, I haven’t won this (Night of Fire) race in eight years, and I am so glad to be back.”

It was a special evening at The Bullring, one complete with Skid Plate Cars, a Figure 8 Trailer Race and one of the city’s best fireworks shows. A massive crowd sat elbow to elbow to enjoy it all.

Four-time track champion Aaron McMorran took a break from the Lucas Oil Modified Series to return to The Bullring and add to his victory total by crossing the line first in the NASCAR Bombers 25-lap race. It was a great night for McMorran, who won for the 27th time at the LVMS short track.

“It’s nice to come home to Las Vegas and get a win,” said McMorran, who started the race from the back of the field. “It’s been a rough year in the Mod series. I’ve had really fast cars, but just haven’t been able to get it done.”

Cameron Morga, the 2016 USLCI Legends track champion, earned his first career NASCAR Modifieds win after out-dueling 50-time Bullring winner Doug Hamm by .396 of a second. It was Morga’s 13th career win at the 3/8-mile paved oval.

“It feels good to get this one off my chest, and I’m ready to go get more,” Morga said. “They made some rule changes to the Modifieds that made them a lot like the Legends, and I think that really helped me out because I was able to drive it like a Legend Car.”

Points leader Sam Jacks won for the third time this season in the NASCAR Super Stocks division, finishing 4.450 seconds ahead of Ethan DeGuevara for his 14th career Bullring triumph. He avoided some battles in his rear-view mirror to give his father, Ron, a great birthday present.

“It looks like I missed the show and the show was behind me,” Jacks said. “The track was really hot and slick, and no one had a ton of traction. The tires were all cooking, and your feet were on fire after about lap 10.

“Happy Birthday dad. Without him, there wouldn’t be a racing program.”

Jason Irwin stayed red-hot in the USLCI Legends division, taking his third straight checkered flag with a 1.382-second win over Jace Jones. It was Irwin’s 39th victory at The Bullring.

“Right now, things are just going really well, and you can never take it for granted,” Irwin said. “You’ve just got to keep working hard and try to bring the best car we can to try and win. I’ve got to give a huge thanks to the crew, who’ve helped me out a lot, and I’m always thankful to be able to drive these fast cars.”

In the USLCI Bandolero Outlaws division, Amilleo Thomson won for the fourth consecutive time, while Landon Gresser remained perfect in the USLCI Bandolero Bandits class with his eighth victory of the season.

Cindy Clark won the 15-lap Skid Plate Car race, her second consecutive win, with Robert Leany winning a $1,250 first-place check in the second annual Figure 8 Trailer Race at the LVMS short track.

Next event: Racing returns to The Bullring after a seven-week break with Back to School Night on Saturday, Aug. 25. The night will kick off the short track’s fall season, and children 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Tickets are available on www.LVMS.com or by calling 800-644-4444.

Night of Fire

The Bullring at LVMS

Complete results

USLCI Bandolero Bandits 12-lap feature

1. Landon Gresser; 2. Jake Bollman (-1.245 seconds); 3. Ashton Leonard (-9.115); 4. Tyler Reif (-11.749); 5. Levi Barral (-16.991); 6. Branch Danko (-17.394); 7. Sabastian Lafia (-1 lap); 8. Alexis Bjork (-1 lap); 9. Tuscan Nuccitelli (-1 lap); 10. A.J. Blackwill (-1 lap); 11. Eliana Danko (-1 lap).

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws 12-lap feature

1. Amilleo Thomson; 2. Kaden Crouch (-.417 of second); 3. Chloe Lynch (-.681); 4. Brendan Tracy (-.991); 5. Skyler Meisenbach (-4.221); 6. Cody Kiemele (-1 lap); 7. Rob Street (-1 lap); 8. Cameron Guy (-1 lap).

NASCAR Super Stocks 25-lap feature

1. Sam Jacks; 2. Ethan DeGuevara (-4.450 seconds); 3. Matt Cunningham (-9.990); 4. Camden Larsen (-11.218); 5. Matt Larsen (-1 lap); 6. Mason Sargent (-1 lap); 7. Don Zoll (-17 laps).

NASCAR Modifieds 30-lap feature

1. Cameron Morga; 2. Doug Hamm (-.396 of a second); 3. Ian Anderson (-1.697); 4. Brian Reed (-3.274); 5. Pat Petrie (-3.396); 6. Mason Sargent (-3.590); 7. Justin Miller (-3.837); 8. Ron Reed (-4.806); 9. Steve Durbin (-5.163); 10. Tom Pfundstein (-5.631); 11. Tadd Burns (-1 lap).

NASCAR Bombers 25-lap feature

1. Aaron McMorran; 2. Kyle Jacks (-.855 of a second); 3. Court Connell (-1.224); 4. Billy Grasser (-4.462); 5. Adam Simon (-4.893); 6. Zachery Nicholls (-4.967); 7. Vinny Raucci Jr. (-5.667); 8. Carl Duryee (-7.410); 9. Michael Miller (-7.679); 10. Tim Maserang (-8.552); 11. Joseph Bradbury (-9.314); 12. Matthew Cunningham (-11.674); 13. Anthony Riegert (-1 lap); 14. Tia Guy (-1 lap); 15. Jim Merlino (-2 laps); 16. Anthony Mann (-10 laps); 17. Mark Skinner (-12 laps); 18. Robert Schumacher (-12 laps); 19. James Menasco (-16 laps); 20. Bradley Thompson (-21 laps).

USLCI Legends 25-lap feature

1. Jason Irwin; 2. Jace Jones (-1.382 seconds); 3. Branden Giannini (-7.143); 4. Michael Todd Glazier (-7.164); 5. Gary Wegener (-7.311); 6. Jaron Giannini (-10.778); 7. Dylan Fabozzi (-11.289); 8. Devin Lane (-13.847); 9. Tanner Reif (-14.096); 10. John Hans (-14.448); 11. Jadon Fisher (-16.249); 12. Chase Catania (-16.346); 13. Cody Brown (-1 lap); 14. Kyle Cottrell (-17 laps); 15. Brian Williams (-24 laps); 16. Parker Steele (DNF).

NASCAR Super Late Models Spirit of ’76 76-lap feature

1. Dustin Ash; 2. Tyler Fabozzi (-5.225 seconds); 3. Chris Clyne (-6.679); 4. Jimmy Parker Jr. (-7.394); 5. Dezel West (-8.304); 6. Brandon Farrington (-10.870); 7. Scott Gafforini (-11.166); 8. Steve Anderson (-12.196); 9. Johnny Spilotro (-13.581); 10. David Anderson (-1 lap); 11. Charlie Pike (-1 lap); 12. Stan Mullis (-1 lap); 13. Dennis Rock (-1 lap); 14. Warren Knipper (-1 lap); 15. Kayli Barker (-34 laps).

Skid Plate Cars 15-lap feature

1. Cindy Clark; 2. Dennis Dowell (-4.987 seconds); 3. Rowdy Rob (-12.139); 4. William Good (-13.742); 5. James Brazzeal (-20.754); 6. Scott Stockwell (-31.407); 7. Jeff Bargerhuff (-1 lap); 8. Matt Esposito (-2 laps); 9. Larry Dowell (-2 laps); 10. Ben Williams (-2 laps); 11. Racer X (-4 laps); 12. Derick Utley (-4 laps); 13. John Petsco (-6 laps).

12-lap Figure 8 Trailer Race

1. Robert Leany; 2. Ron Jacks; 3. Adam Simon; 4. Vinny Raucci Sr.; 5. Tony Taylor; 6. John Eliot.