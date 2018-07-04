Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen is Living Beautiful, Inside and Out

By Nicole Muj

Clinical pharmacist Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen, known as Dr. J, is the founder and president of Dr. J’s Natural, a California-based company that promotes optimum health and well-being via its innovative product lines.

Working as a pharmacist for over a decade, Dr. J has learned that a successful clinical pharmacist needs to have certain essential attributes that include attention to detail, genuine care for patients, the ability to understand their desires, the experience, and continuing education to care for a patient’s overall health and an uncompromising commitment to stay abreast with cutting-edge medical and alternative natural treatments. Based on this understanding, Dr. J incorporates all these elements into her daily practice and line of products that include a line of dietary supplements and skin care products.

Recently, the team at Dr. J’s Natural spoke to Informer Media Group about the company’s approach to health and wellness, and about how Dr. J is truly revolutionizing the industry with her signature supplements and G X Life Skincare line.

What is Dr. J’s overall philosophy about wellness, inside and out?

Dr. J takes pride in knowing the desire to live a healthy life, and Dr. J’s Natural wants to share this with their customers through premium quality dietary supplements and organic non-GMO products that are exceptional and effective. The company’s primary focus is in making sure that our supplements create a healthier and better life for everyone. With natural products, as with many things in life, what you put into them is what you get in return. This is especially true when it comes to supplements and whole foods. If you start with typical ingredients you’re going to end up with a typical product. Our pharmaceutical formulating professionals are extremely knowledgeable about natural ingredients and their unique attributes, and they utilize this knowledge every day to ensure the ingredients used in Dr. J’s Natural products meet our extremely high expectations —and yours. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you believe in, or where you live – everyone wants a healthier lifestyle, and wants to feel amazing inside.

How are the supplements different from other weight loss products?

Dr. J’s only uses the best ingredients, guaranteed. There are no other weight loss formulas on the market that both safely and effectively burn fat and clean out gut waste and toxins from your digestive system like Dr. J’s does. Between our Simple Cleanse, Simple Detox, Simple Slim, and Energy Booster, our formulas reduce bloating and deliver a flatter stomach, burn stored fat, enhance nutrient absorption, boost metabolism and energy levels, reduce sluggishness, restart your internal clean digestive system, control carb and sweet cravings, and increase energy and mood. Our products do all of this with natural, USA made products containing no sugar, Ephedra or harmful ingredients.

Is Fat Burner a new product?

It is a new product as an addition to Dr. J’s Natural Supplements, however, it is not a new formula. Dr. J previously created this formula for a couple clients, which continuously worked well. Because of this, Dr. J decided to incorporate this formula into her Simple Collection. The Simple Fat Burner has amazing ingredients, including Green Coffee Extract, Moringa Oleifera Leaf Extract, Banaba Leaf extract and Vitamin D, which when combined has the synergistic effects to burn stubborn belly fat, reduce overall cholesterol, and reduce blood sugar. Moreover, Moringa Oliefera is classified as a superfood and has many nutritional values. Otherwise known as the “Miracle Tree,” it has a myriad of benefits when taken daily at approximately 400mg in the morning or at noon.

Can you explain the philosophy behind your new GX Life skincare line and the accompanying products (Qyksonic)?

The GX Life Radiance Collection is comprised of rejuvenating eye brightening serum and a daytime or night time cream. Dr. J’s also offers Zoe by Qyksonic, which is a 3-in-1 beauty brush, which gently removes dead skin and makeup residues. Along with that, your skin gets rid of 99 percent dirt and oil. It has garnered notable attention due in part to dermatologist and esthetician endorsements, those of whom have also added the device to their product line in their spas and offices. GX-Life Skincare products are well known for their skin renewing properties. Your skin will love the added effect of both these products. The Zoe beauty facial massager is naturally calming, while GX-Life products enhance your presence with their miraculous effect.

Any new products you wish to promote?

The supplements Dr. J simply cannot live without are the Simple Detox, Simple Cleanse, Hair, Nails, and Skin Vitamin and Zoe -Anti-Aging beauty device. Dr. J stresses the importance of detox, as well as purifying and cleansing your colon, kidney and liver on a regular basis. Having a clean gut and liver prevents complications and disease long term. If one combines one capsule of Simple Detox and one capsule of Simple Cleanse, they will see results 5 times overnight.

Zoe is a 3-in-1 beauty device brush that cleanses and massages with an anti-aging function. It’s T Sonic function helps to penetrate serum or cream into the second layer of the skin. Most people will feel amazing spa like results after just one use. Dr. J emphasizes health, wellness and natural beauty from the inside out, thus, her products resemble her philosophy and beliefs.

What charities are you currently supporting?

As a philanthropist, Dr. J donates 10 percent of every supplement sold to our chosen charities. We partner with Kiva, a peer-to-peer micro lending institution to help get to families, as well as Stand Up to Cancer. Charities we have worked with include Hope for Kids Organization, Share a Happy Life, The Handicapped and Orphans Fund, and the Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association.